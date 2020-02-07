NEP Vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Nepal take on United States in the 3rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 on Saturday, February 8. The game is set to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The game commences at 9:15 AM (IST).

Tough luck but well-played @USACricket! Although we lost to #Oman by 6 wickets yesterday, I think we can make a strong comeback on Saturday against @CricketNep in our next @ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 game! Well played, #TeamUSA! #CWCL2 🇺🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/JxfbckjscR — Ambassador Randy Berry (@USAmbNepal) February 7, 2020

NEP vs USA Dream11 Preview

Nepal take on United States on Saturday at home. USA have done exceedingly well in League Two, winning six of their nine games. They are on top the league table. Nepal, on the other hand, have only featured in one game so far. They lost the game to Oman who won the match by 18 runs. USA’s last match was against Scotland who chased down USA’s total of 245 with apparent ease.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available

NEP vs USA Dream11 Squads

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aari Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Subash Khakurel, Kamal Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar.

USA: Xavier Marshall, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Timil Patel, Karima Gore, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson, Nostush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Picks

Aaron Jones is one of the leading scorers of the Cricket World Cup League 2 and is a must-have in the squad. Monank Patel, Steven Taylor and Saurabh Netravalkar are also good Dream11 options. Sharad Vesawkar scored a fighting half-century in Nepal’s game against Oman. Meanwhile, Dipendra Singh and Binod Bhandari got starts. Karan KC was the pick of the bowlers, while Sandeep Lamichanne is also an excellent Dream11 pick.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, Dipendra Singh

Vice-Captain –Steven Taylor, Sharad Vesawkar, Binod Bhandari

–Steven Taylor, Sharad Vesawkar, Binod Bhandari Aaron Jones and Steven Taylor will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team

NEP vs USA Dream11 Prediction

USA are likely to beat Nepal.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.