Nepal Captain Sandeep Lamichhane Keen To Return Home Following Allegations Of Raping Minor

Nepal cricket team’s captain Sandeep Lamichhane was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in his home country earlier this month. The incident first came to light after the victim aged seventeen years old filed a police complaint at the Kathmandu police station against the star cricketer. The cricketer has now issued a second statement about the allegations, while the Nepal Police is reportedly initiating a process to issue an Interpol warrant for his arrest.

19 days after the arrest warrant was issued against him, Lamichhane took to his official Facebook handle and put out a statement in his local language. In the statement, Lamichhane said the allegations have affected him both mentally and physically. At the same time, the 22-year-old also informed everyone that he will return to Nepal as soon as possible.

Speaking about his time with the Nepal cricket team, Lamichhane said, “It is my good fortune to be included in the national cricket team at the age of 16. It was not something that could be earned by my little hard work. I have always moved forward with the desire to keep Nepal’s name high in the cricket world. I feel proud to make the name of Nepal known through my hard work”.

'I decided to keep myself in isolation for some time': Sandeep Lamichhane

“I came to know about the complaint filed against me and the false accusation of rape. This has not only affected and damaged my mental health but physical health as well. All these things affected me mentally on the one hand and, on the other hand, I had to go through physical illness. Therefore, I decided to keep myself in isolation for some time,” he further claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that, as per reports Lamichhane is not in touch with the Nepal Police and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lately. In his statement, the youngster claimed that that the complaint going public has exhausted him mentally. “I have been mentally and physically affected by the portrayal of a criminal based on false allegations, I have been brought back to normal with the advice of doctors and my health is gradually improving and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to defend the false complaint against me,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sandeep Lamichhane's cricket career so far

In his cricketing career for Nepal, Lamichhane has represented the country in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is and has notched up 69 and 85 wickets respectively. He has previously played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals franchise. He memorably made his international debut at the age of 16 years old.