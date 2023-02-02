Nepal Cricket Board Removes Ban On Rape Accused Sandeep Lamichhane

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has removed the ban on Sandeep Lamichhane. Leg spinner was suspended on accusations of coercion. The revoke of the suspension comes ahead of Nepal's scheduled CWC League 2 tri-series matches against Namibia and Scotland this month.

Sandeep Lamichhane, who became an overnight revelation from Nepal, has found himself in trouble lately. The 22-year-old was barred from the cricket field in September 2022 after an arrest warrant alleging Coercion was issued against him. At the time when the warrant was issued, Lamichhane was in West Indies as part of the Jamaica Tallawahs squad. Following this, a decree was released under him which prompted him to return to Kathmandu immediately, where he was eventually taken into custody by the Police. Lamicchane was granted bail for the equivalent of around USD 15,300 but was forbidden from leaving the country until the final verdict.

Terming his allegations baseless, Lamichanne has vowed to fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove innocence. As per Britant Khanal, the CAN general manager, Lamichhane's suspension has been revoked following the condition that he would respect the limitation prescribed by the court that granted him bail in January.

Sandeep Lamichhane's career

Sandeep Lamichhane, who burst onto the scene by featuring regularly in the various T20 leagues around the world, has been a sensation at the International level for Nepal. He is the second-fastest bowler to 50 ODI wickets and the third-fastest to 50 T20I wickets. A regular feature in Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, Afghanistan Premier League, and Pakistan Premier League, Lamichhane's career breakthrough came in 2018 when he made his way in the playing 11 of Delhi Capitals (DC). Lamichhane's contract with DC culminated in 2022.

The Nepalese international has so far played 30 ODIs and taken 69 wickets and he has played 44 T20Is for Nepal garnering 85 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Sandeep Lamichhane, who captained his Nepal side before the arrest warrant was lodged against him is set to make his comeback under the new skipper Rohit Paudel and will look forward to be back among wickets after his comeback.