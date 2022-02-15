Nepal Keeper Wins Plaudits For Sportsmanship After Refusing To Run-out Ireland Batter

Nepalese wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh has won the hearts of many on the internet with his 'spirit of cricket' display in Nepal's recent fixture against Ireland in the ongoing Quadrangular T20 series when he refused to run out an Irish batter despite the player being well short of his crease and legally being allowed to do so.

This incident occurred during the third ball of the second-last over of the match. Nepal's Kamal Singh was the bowler with Mark Adair the batter on the crease facing the delivery. The batter called the non-striker for a quick single and in an attempt to complete the run, Andy Mcbrine bumped into the bowler. This slowed down Mcbrine who was a long way from the crease when Aasif Sheikh received the ball at the wicketkeeper's end.

Having seen the collision between the bowler and Mcbrine, Aasif Sheikh decided against taking off the bails and allowed McBrine to make his way to the crease and thereby displaying the 'spirit of cricket'.

IRE vs NEP: Ireland win by 16 runs

Talking about the game, Nepal won the toss and put Ireland to bat first, bowling the Irish batters out for 127 runs in 20 overs. George Dockrell (28), Curtis Campher (20) and Andy Balbirine (19) were the top scorers with Dipendra Singh Airee's 4/21 being the best figures with the ball.

In response, Nepal managed to score 111 runs in 20 overs, Dipendra Singh Airee (28) added to his performance with the ball by also contributing with the bat but that was not enough. For Ireland, four bowlers (Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine) each picked up two wickets each with Curtis Campher picking one.

(Image: @Abhi07cricket/Twitter)