Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 Malaysia Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

Malaysia will take on the Netherlands in the second match of the Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 on Sunday, April 18 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Malaysia vs Netherlands live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the tournament opener, here's a look at Malaysia vs Netherlands live streaming details, Malaysia vs Netherlands live scores info and Malaysia vs Netherlands pitch report and weather forecast.

Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live: Malaysia vs Netherlands Match Preview

This is the first international series in Nepal since the coronavirus pandemic started. The tri-series will see Nepal battle it out with Netherlands and Malaysia in Kathmandu. The three teams will compete across seven games and the top two teams will play the Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 final on April 24.

Malaysia have some experienced players like Ahmad Faiz Noor, Anwar Arudin among others who can cause problems for the Netherlands. On the other hand, the Netherlands squad has a blend of young players, as well as, seasoned campaigners like Pieter Seelaar, Max O'Dowd, Paul van Meekeren, and Ben Cooper. Both sides are filled with talented players, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live streaming details.

The Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch the Malaysia vs Netherlands live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Malaysia vs Netherlands live scores, fans can visit the official websites and social media pages of Malaysia Circket and Cricket Netherlands.

Malaysia vs Netherlands pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch in Kirtipur has something in it for both batsmen, as well as, bowlers. Batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. If history at this venue is anything to go by, spinners will play a crucial role as there will ample turn on offer. The surface here will get better for batting as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 153 and the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

Coming to the weather forecast, according to AccuWeather, the temperature in Kirtipur is expected to be around 25°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (25°C at around 3:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 41-49%. There will be a significant cloud cover in the latter part of the game and there are chances of rain interrupting the game.

