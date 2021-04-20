Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 Malaysia Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report

Malaysia will take on the Netherlands in the 5th match of the Nepal Tri-nations Cup T20I 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Malaysia vs Netherlands live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Here's a look at Malaysia vs Netherlands live streaming details, Malaysia vs Netherlands live scores info and Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live in India and Malaysia vs Netherlands pitch report and weather forecast.

Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021: Malaysia vs Netherlands match preview

This is a must-win fixture for Malaysia who are currently winless in the tournament so far. In order to keep their hopes alive of making it to the final, Malaysia will have to win their remaining matches by a big margin and also hope for other results to go in their favour. They were beaten by hosts Nepal and the Netherlands by 9 wickets and 15 runs respectively in their first two fixtures.

The Netherlands on the other hand started the tournament with a loss to Nepal by 9 wickets but bounced back to beat Malaysia by 15 runs in their second match. In the next fixture versus Nepal on Tuesday, the Netherlands beat the hosts by 3 wickets while chasing 207 to win. Bas de Leede scored an unbeaten 81 runs in the match to take the team to victory. This tournament is an ideal preparation for all three teams ahead of qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in India this year.

The tournament is being played in a double round-robin format. Each of the three teams will get four matches in the league stage and the top two will make it to the finals. In total, seven T20I matches will be played, directly influencing global T20I rankings.

Malaysia vs Netherlands pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

There will be cloud cover during the match but with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 42% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play the full quota of overs.

Malaysia vs Netherlands live streaming and live scores

The Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch Malaysia vs Netherlands live streaming on FanCode. To catch Malaysia vs Netherlands live scores, fans can visit the official websites and social media pages of Malaysia Cricket and Cricket Netherlands.

Image: CAN / Twitter