Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 Nepal Vs Malaysia Live Stream, Pitch Report And Preview

Nepal and Malaysia will battle it out in the third match of the ongoing Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 on Monday, April 19 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Nepal vs Malaysia live streaming will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at the Nepal vs Malaysia live streaming details, Nepal vs Malaysia live scores info and Nepal vs Malaysia pitch report and weather forecast.

Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live: Nepal vs Malaysia Match Preview

Both the teams have had a contrasting start to their campaigns in the Trinations T20I Cup. While the hosts Nepal clinched a spectacular 9-wicket victory against the Netherlands in the inaugural fixture of the tournament, Malaysia faced a 15-run defeat against the Netherlands in their first appearance. The upcoming clash between the two teams is of utmost significance as they look to claim crucial winning points at this stage of the series.

Nepal's prominent spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was the pick of the bowlers in their first game as he picked up two vital wickets against the Netherlands. It is worth mentioning that the talented spinner now has 36 T20I wickets to his name is only a single wicket away from becoming the country's leading wicket-taker in the format. Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh orchestrated a stunning 116-run partnership to help them seal the game by 9 wickets. The two batters also broke the record of the highest opening stand for Nepal in T20Is.

For Malaysia, it was Virandeep Singh who starred with the bat as he slammed a blistering 53-ball 87 against the Netherlands. However, despite Singh's brilliant knock the side failed to chase down the target of 192 and lost the important game by 15 runs. They will be keen to claim their maiden victory of the tournament as they take on Nepal in their second match of the series on Monday.

Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live streaming details.

The Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch the Nepal vs Malaysia live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Nepal vs Malaysia live scores, fans can visit the official websites and social media pages of Cricket Nepal and Cricket Netherlands.

Nepal vs Malaysia pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Kirtipur is expected to favour the batsmen over the bowlers. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards and the batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball. No teams have been bowled out in the tournament so far and the bowlers have struggled to pick up wickets on the surface. Considering the pitch and the conditions, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the day in Kirtipur on the match day. The conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket and there are no chances of rain on Monday. The temperatures are likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Nepal Cricket Twitter