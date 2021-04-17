Nepal Trinations Cup T20I Nepal Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Nepal will lock horns with the Netherlands in the first match of the Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 on Saturday, April 17 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the tournament opener, here's a look at Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming details, Nepal vs Netherlands live scores info and Nepal vs Netherlands pitch report and weather forecast.

Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live: Nepal vs Netherlands Match Preview

Nepal will see international cricket returning to the country for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. Nepal will compete in a tri-series alongside Netherlands and Malaysia in Kathmandu. The three teams will battle it out across seven games.

The top two teams will play the final on April 24. Nepal's last international match was against CC Eastern Regional T20 in Bangkok in March 2020. They have some experienced players like Sandeep Lamichhane, Gyanendra Malla, Binod Bhandari and KC Karan within their ranks.

On the other hand, the Netherlands last played a T20I in November 2019 where they beat Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai. The Netherlands squad is a blend of young players, as well as, seasoned campaigners like Pieter Seelaar, Max O'Dowd, Paul van Meekeren, and Ben Cooper. Both sides are filled with talented players, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

Trophy unveiling ceremony of Bajaj Pulsar Tri-nation T20I Series Strength Partner Shivam Cement, Nepal pic.twitter.com/KRIP28ZYs8 — CAN (@CricketNep) April 16, 2021

Nepal Trinations Cup T20I live streaming details.

The Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch the Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming on FanCode. To catch the Nepal vs Netherlands live scores, fans can visit the official websites and social media pages of Cricket Nepal and Cricket Netherlands.

Nepal vs Netherlands pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch in Kirtipur has something in it for both batsmen, as well as, bowlers. Batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. If history at this venue is anything to go by, spinners will play a crucial role as there will ample turn on offer. The average first innings score here is 153 and the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

Coming to the weather forecast, according to AccuWeather, the temperature in Kirtupur is expected to be around 25°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (24°C at around 4:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 45-24%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match and there are chances of rain interrupting the game.

