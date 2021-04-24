Nepal Trinations Cup T20I Nepal Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Nepal (NEP) and Netherlands (NED) will collide in the final of the Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 series on Saturday, April 24 at 1:15 PM local time (1:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. Here is our Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming, Nepal vs Netherlands pitch report and where to catch Nepal vs Netherlands live scores.

Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming: Nepal vs the Netherlands live scores info and preview

Nepal and the Netherlands have collided twice so far in the tournament, with both the team winning one game each. Nepal won the first outing by nine wickets, while the Netherlands won the second by three wickets after successfully chasing down 206 runs. However, going into the finale, Gyanendra Malla and team are at the top of the standings with six points, while the Netherlands are at the second spot with five points.

Despite this, Nepal are expected to get tough competition from the Netherlands. Nepal will enter the TU Cricket Ground with Kushal Bhurtel being their top batsmen and Sandeep Lamichhane leading their bowling attack. The Netherlands, on the other hand, will depend on Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar and Paul van Meekeren to come out on top.

Nepal Trinations Cup points table: Nepal vs Netherlands pitch report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 30 km/h. The pitch at the TU Cricket Ground offers equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers, with the track expected to remain the same throughout the game. However, spinners will play a major role in containing the run flow, with the toss winner expected to choose to field first.

Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming: Nepal vs Netherlands live telecast

Nepal vs Netherlands match will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can watch the Nepal Trinations Cup T20I 2021 finale on FanCode. To catch Nepal vs Netherlands live scores, fans can also visit the official websites and social media pages of both teams.

Nepal vs Netherlands full squads

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari.

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey.

Image Source: Cricket Netherlands/ Twitter