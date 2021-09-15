Last Updated:

Nepal's Rohit Paudel Pulls Off 'extraordinary' One-handed Catch In CWC League Match

Nepal cricketer Rohit Paudel on Tuesday pulled out a spectacular one-handed catch at the boundary line in the Cricket World Cup 2023 against Oman

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Nepal

Image: @ICC/Twitter


Nepal cricketer Rohit Paudel on Tuesday pulled out a spectacular one-handed catch at the boundary line in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 League 2 match against Oman. Rohit Paundel's spectacular catch came during the second ODI match of the six-match tri-series that also features the United States. Rohit Paudel running catch dismissed Oman's Jatinder Singh who gave a fiery start to his side. In fact, Jatinder Singh made a commendable 100 from just 60 balls.

Chasing a total of 196, Oman defeated Nepal by 5 wickets and won the match in just 31 overs courtesy of the brilliant century by Jatinder Singh. However, ICC praised Nepal cricketer Rohit Paudel and shared his spectacular catch on its Twitter handle. 

Fans react to Rohit Paudel's catch against Oman

What is Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier?

As per the official release, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 is a two-and-half-year competition involving seven teams that are two steps away from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The participating teams are Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America. They will play 36 ODIs each on the Road to India 2023.

READ | Shakib Al Hasan says 'Bangladesh has good chance in T20 WC'; will share IPL experience

At the conclusion of the 21 tri-series, totalling 126 matches, the top three teams on the standings will qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022. The bottom four teams will drop into the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2022 – a repechage event to the Global Qualifier – and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023.

READ | Glenn Maxwell backs Australia to lift T20 World Cup: 'Hard for anyone to stop us'

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)

READ | USA's Jaskaran Malhotra becomes latest to hit 6 consecutive sixes; breaks several records
READ | Jaskaran Malhotra awaits call from Yuvraj after smashing six sixes in an over for the USA
Tags: Nepal, Rohit Paudel, Jatinder
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND