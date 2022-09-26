Netflix Responds To Tweet Comparing Zampa, Finch To Stranger Things' Eleven And Jim Hopper

After several fans compared star Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Aaron Finch to Stranger Things' characters Eleven and Jim Hopper, Netflix has responded to one of the Tweets. The two Australians share a striking resemblance to the two characters of one of Netflix's top TV shows.

Netflix responds to fans' comparisons

After one fan wrote on Twitter that 'Eleven grew up so fast,' Netflix responded to the post and wrote, 'The upside down under.'

The upside down under 🤯 https://t.co/knZ6k7j3NB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 26, 2022

Similarly, Indian comedian Saloni Gaur also could not help but notice the similarity between the two as she took to Twitter and hilariously wrote:

Good to see Eleven from Stranger Things at the cricket field today pic.twitter.com/1tEwf9IAtT — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) September 23, 2022

India beat Australia 2-1 to clinch T20I series

When it comes to the recently concluded India vs Australia T20I series, the Men in Blue registered an important 2-1 win to boost their morale ahead of the World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the reigning world champions by six wickets in the third and final match to help consolidate their position as the top-ranked T20I side.

The series win over Australia has helped increase Team India's tally to 268 rating points, seven clear of second-placed England. Meanwhile, the Aussies are currently in sixth with 250 rating points. The two sides will now meet again on October 17 in one of the warm-up matches before the two sides officially begin their T20 World Cup campaign.

The Men in Blue will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, while Australia will begin their tournament with a clash against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia T20 World Cup squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.