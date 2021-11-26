Netherlands Cancel South Africa Tour As Concerns Over New COVID Variant Grow: Report

The Netherlands cricket team will reportedly not complete their ODI tour against South Africa after a new COVID variant emerged in the country this week. South Africa has already been added to United Kingdom's red list, with EU and Singapore expected to follow suit.

While there is no official update yet, South Africa's home international schedule could face massive disruptions, considering the spread of the new COVID variant. With the Proteas also scheduled to play against India next month, it remains to be seen if the BCCI will cancel the tour or move ahead as per schedule. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is from mid-December onwards.

South Africa vs Netherlands series will not move ahead as planned

According to ESPNcricinfo, the South Africa vs Netherlands series will not be completed. A South African correspondent from ESPNcricinfo, who is following the RSA vs NED closely, reports that they are not sure whether this cancellation will have any change on India's tour of South Africa.

Sadly, the new variant has had its first major impact on our sport. The Netherlands will be going home and the series will not be completed. Can't say for sure what impact this will have on the India tour but for the sake of our cricket, we hope not a big one. #cricket — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) November 26, 2021

According to the South African reporter, the only way South Africa vs Netherlands series can continue is, if the Dutch players are willing to carry on. Via a later tweet, the correspondent stated that the Dutch players are having difficulties in travelling back home, which is why they could remain in the country anyways.

Ok so now this has developed because it is proving difficult for the Dutch to get a flight out. So initially the decision was taken to call the tour off, but with the logistical issues the team may be in the country anyway. Players will be consulted on whether they want to play. — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) November 26, 2021

BCCI gives an update on India's tour of South Africa

According to PTI, an unnamed BCCI official said, "Look, till we get a detailed picture of the ground situation from Cricket South Africa, we will not be able to tell our next step. As per the current plan, the Indian team is supposed to leave either on December 8 or 9 just after the New Zealand series gets over in Mumbai." The official also added that although players will travel via a charter flight from Mumbai to Johannesburg, they could be put in hard quarantine depending upon the circumstances then.

Meanwhile, an official travelling with the 'A' team was quoted by PTI as saying, "After the outbreak, a medical team from Cricket South Africa had a meeting with our representatives over here. We were told that there is nothing to worry since the spike in cases is far away from Bloemfontein where we would be playing our next match too." This is not the first time when Cricket South Africa may face disruptions in their tours as last year, both England and Australia cancelled their tours.