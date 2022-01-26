Netherlands Handed 5 Penalty Runs For Ball-tampering Against Afghanistan, Loses By 75 Runs

The Afghanistan cricket team inflicted a series whitewashes on Netherland after beating them by 75 runs in the final ODI. The Afghanistan vs Netherlands three-match ODI series saw Hashmatullah Shahidi led team dominating the opponents in all three matches and registering convincing victories. The final match of the Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI series played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha saw a ball-tampering incident due to which Netherland was given penalty runs.

Netherlands ball tampering incident

The Netherlands ball tampering incident happened during the 31st over of the Afghanistan innings bowled by Netherlands bowler Brandon Glover. As a result of the ball-tampering Netherlands were slapped with a five-run penalty by the umpires.

As per rule 41.3.4 If the umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed by a member or members of either side, they shall ask the captain of the opposing side if he/she would like the ball to be replaced. If necessary, in the case of the batting side, the batters at the wicket may deputise for their captain.

Rule 41.3.4.2 states that regardless of whether a replacement ball has been chosen to be used, the bowler's end umpire shall award five penalty runs to the opposing side. If appropriate, inform the batters at the wicket and the captain of the fielding side that the ball has been changed and the reason for their action and inform the captain of the batting side as soon as practicable of what has occurred.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match highlights

Afghanistan after winning the toss decided to bat first. However the team did not have a great start to the match losing their in-form wicketkeeper-opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just 12 runs to Clayton Floyd, who was playing his first List A match, Riyaz Hassan scoring a fine half-century 50 of 75 balls before being dismissed by Saqib Zulfiqar.

Rahmat Shah (48), Hashmatullah Shahidi (28) and Najibullah (71) gave innings the push in the middle and in the slog overs. In the end Afghanistan posted 254-5 on board. For Netherlands Glover ended with overall figures of 1 for 64 in his ten overs, while Clayton Floyd would turn out to be the most economical bowler with figures of 1 for 17 in his eight overs.

Chasing 255 to win, the Netherlands had a strong start, with Scott Edwards (54) and Colin Ackermann (81) putting on a 103-run opening stand. However, Afghanistan spinners legspinners Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad started to pick wickets to rattle the Netherlands batting lineup. Six Netherlands batters were dismissed lbw, including both openers Edwards and Ackermann. From 103 for 0, the Netherlands crashed to 179 all out. Rashid Khan returned 2 for 37, while Qais, who was also making his ODI debut, had figures of 3 for 32. Afghanistan walked away with the full 30 points from the three-match series, drawing level with Australia with an overall tally of 60 points in the Super League.