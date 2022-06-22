Netherlands Vs England 3rd ODI: NED Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

On Sunday, the Netherlands cricket team will be up against England in the 3rd ODI of the ongoing series, at the VRA Cricket Ground. The visiting England squad took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the 2nd ODI on Sunday by six wickets. Bowling in the first innings, David Wiley and Adil Rashid contributed with two wickets each, as the hosts were reduced to 235/7 in 41 overs, after the overs were cut due to rain.

In the second innings, England cruised to the target with almost five overs remaining in the match, as Moeen Ali remained unbeaten on 42 runs on 40 balls. Jason Roy was rewarded with the Player of the Match award for his half-century up the order. The ODI series earlier kicked off with England winning the high-scoring first ODI by a massive margin of 232 runs.

In the 1st ODI, three batters from the England line-up, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Phil Salt scored centuries and powered the team to a massive score of 498/4. Ireland was then bowled out on 266 runs, as Moeen Ali contributed with the best figures of 3/57 in 10 overs. Having said that here’s the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, and playing XI news and more interesting details about the match.

NED vs ENG 3rd ODI: Dream11 Predictions and Paying XI news

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/ David Payne

Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI Fantasy Team: Phil Salt (c), Scott Edwards (vc), Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Moeen Ali, Shane Snater, Adil Rashid, David Willey

NED vs ENG 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Jason Roy hit 73 runs off 60 balls in the 2nd ODI.

Dawid Malan scored 125 runs in 109 balls in the 1st ODI.

Phil Salt scored 77 runs in 54 balls during the 2nd ODI.

Jos Buttler scored 162 unbeaten runs off 70 balls in the 1st ODI.

Moeen Ali scored 42* off 40 balls in the 2nd ODI and took 3/57 in 10 overs in the 1st ODI.

David Willey returned with 2/46 in the 2nd ODI and 2/42 in the 1st ODI.

Adil Rashid returned with the figures of 2/50 in 9 overs in the 2nd ODI.

How to watch NED vs ENG 3rd ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI by tuning in to the live streaming by Fan Code. Unfortunately, the match won’t be telecasted in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday.

(Image: @englandcricket/@kncbcricket/Instagram)