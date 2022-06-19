Netherlands Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch 2nd ODI In India, UK, US & Europe?

The Netherland cricket team is up against the mighty English squad in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground on Sunday. England kicked off the tournament with a dominant victory over the hosts in the series opener on Friday, after setting up a massive target of 499 runs and defending it by 232 runs. Jos Buttler hit world-record innings of 162 unbeaten runs in 70 balls, while Dawid Malan also hit a century and became the third England batter to score hundreds in each format of the game.

The Netherlands were unimpressive with their bowling performance in the game, despite taking an early wicket. England, on the other hand, made the most of the opportunities in both the innings and emerged as the stronger side. Having said that, both teams will now lock horns in the second ODI on Sunday.

How to watch NED vs ENG 2nd ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI by tuning in to the live streaming by Fan Code. Unfortunately, the match won’t be telecasted in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

How to watch NED vs ENG 2nd ODI in the UK?

The Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI will be telecasted by Sky Sports in the UK.

How to watch NED vs ENG 2nd ODI in the US?

The match will be telecasted by Willow TV in the United States.

What happened in the NED vs ENG 1st ODI?

Jason Roy’s dismissal in the 2nd over reduced England to 1.1, before Phil Salt and Dawid Malan, stitch a partnership of 231 runs for the 2nd wicket. While Phil scored 122 runs before his dismissal, Malan continued his innings with Buttler at the other end. Malan’s got dismissed by Pieter Seelaar in the 45th over, however, Liam Livingstone also contributed with a 22-ball 66 and powered England to the massive score.

In the second innings, all-rounder Moeen Ali returned with the best figures of 3/57 in 10 overs, while David Willey, Reece Topley and Sam Curran dismissed two batters each. Adil Rashid failed to take a wicket in his quota of 10 overs, as Malan also chipped in with a wicket. Dutch wicketkeeper Scott Edwards’ knock of 72 runs in 56 balls was the best among the home team batters.

(Image: @englandcricket/@kncbcricket/Instagram)