Netherlands Vs Ireland Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st ODI Preview

Netherlands will lock horns with Ireland in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, June 2 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI will commence at 2:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the high-octane encounter, here's a look at the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream details, Netherlands vs Ireland live scores info, Netherlands vs Ireland 2021 schedule, Netherlands vs Ireland pitch report and weather forecast for the game.

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI preview

Netherlands played an ODI series against Scotland last month which ended in a 1-1 draw. The hosts have some game time behind them as compared to Ireland who played their last international game four months against Afghanistan where they were whitewashed 3-0. As far as the recent rivalry between the two sides is concerned, it is Ireland who hold the upper hand as they have beaten the Dutch in four of the last five games. The upcoming series between the two teams promises to be a thrilling contest.

Netherlands vs Ireland live streaming details

The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series is not a televised event in India. However, fans can catch the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream on Fancode. The viewers in Australia can catch the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream on Fox Sports. USA fans can catch the live-action of Netherlands vs Ireland on Willow TV whereas fans in South Africa and the UK can watch the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series live stream on SuperSport and Sky Sports Cricket respectively. The Netherlands vs Ireland live scores will be available on the social media handles of Cricket Netherland and Cricket Ireland.

Netherlands vs Ireland 2021 schedule

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI: June 2, Wednesday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI: June 4, Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI: June 7, Monday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip here has hosted only one T20I which was a low-scoring affair. However, we can expect a surface with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen should get their eye in before shifting geas whereas, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Netherlands vs Ireland weather report

The conditions during the Netherland vs Ireland 1st ODI will be mostly sunny. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. There won't be a significant cloud cover during the course of the match which is why fans are in for an exciting and uninterrupted game of cricket.

Netherlands vs Ireland squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (Captain), Max O’Dowd, Scott Edward, Stephan Myburgh, Fred Klaassen, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young Simi Singh, Harry Tector.

