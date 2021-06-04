Netherlands Vs Ireland Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd ODI Preview

Netherlands will lock horns with Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday, June 4 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI will commence at 2:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, here's a look at the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream details, Netherlands vs Ireland live scores info, Netherlands vs Ireland 2021 schedule, Netherlands vs Ireland pitch report and weather forecast for the game.

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI preview

Netherlands and Ireland were involved in a thrilling clash during the series opener on Wednesday. In the end, it was the hosts who held their nerve to register a sensational one-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, the hosts were bowled out for 195. All-rounder Van der Guten top-scored with 49 while a few other players chipped in with cameos.

Chasing a paltry total of 195, Ireland's batting order collapsed like a pack of cards except for Paul Stirling who kept his side in the hunt by sticking to one end. With 69/5 at one stage, Ireland looked out of the contest but a 66-run partnership between Stirling and Simi Singh helped the visitors stay in the game. While Ireland fought valiantly, a flurry of wickets at the fag end of their innings led to their downfall as they agonizingly fell short by a solitary run. Stirling scored 69 and Singh hit 45. With the series on the line, Ireland will come out all guns blazing to draw the series level whereas the Netherlands will look to clinch the series with a game in hand.

Netherlands vs Ireland live streaming details

The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series is not a televised event in India. However, fans can catch the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream of the 2nd ODI on Fancode. The viewers in Australia can catch the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream on Fox Sports. USA fans can catch the live-action of Netherlands vs Ireland on Willow TV whereas fans in South Africa and the UK can watch the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series live stream on SuperSport and Sky Sports Cricket respectively. The Netherlands vs Ireland live scores will be available on the social media handles of Cricket Netherland and Cricket Ireland.

Netherlands vs Ireland 2021 schedule

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI: June 2, Wednesday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI: June 4, Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI: June 7, Monday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip here has hosted only one T20I which was a low-scoring affair. However, we can expect a surface with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen should get their eye in before shifting gears whereas, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets

Netherlands vs Ireland weather report

The conditions during the Netherland vs Ireland 2nd ODI will be cloudy during the initial part of the game but as the game progresses sun will come down. The wind gusts will be around 7km/h with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. There won't be a significant cloud cover during the course of the match which is why fans are in for an exciting game of cricket.

Netherlands vs Ireland squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (Captain), Max O’Dowd, Scott Edward, Stephan Myburgh, Fred Klaassen, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young Simi Singh, Harry Tector.

SOURCE: CRICKET NETHERLANDS TWITTER