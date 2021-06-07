Netherlands Vs Ireland Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 3rd ODI Preview

Netherlands will take on Ireland in the final ODI of the three-match series on Monday, June 7 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI will commence at 2:00 PM (IST) and 10:30 AM local time. Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, here's a look at the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream details, Netherlands vs Ireland live scores info, Netherlands vs Ireland 2021 schedule, Netherlands vs Ireland pitch report and weather forecast for the game.

Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI preview

Netherlands and Ireland were involved in a nail-biting clash during the series opener on Wednesday. In the end, it was the hosts who held their nerve to register a sensational one-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After playing out a thrilling series opener, Ireland came back strongly in the second game to secure a comprehensive eight-wicket win. The Dutch batsmen put up a dismal show as none of the batsmen could play an innings of substance, which resulted in them being bowled out for a paltry 157. In response, Ireland chased the target quite easily with eight wickets to spare. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the two teams will give their all to win the decider. Both sides are filled with prominent players which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

3️⃣ Tomorrow we play the third and final match in the ODI series versus Ireland. Let's make sure we finish on a high!



🕦 Start 10:30 CET



📺🇳🇱 @ZiggoSport



💻 https://t.co/GGwHjZXCR8#CricketNL #NEDvIRE #CWCSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/oYWTKg4MG8 — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) June 6, 2021

Netherlands vs Ireland live streaming details

The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series is not a televised event in India. However, fans can catch the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream of the 3rd ODI on Fancode. The viewers in Australia can catch the Netherlands vs Ireland live stream on Fox Sports. USA fans can catch the live-action of Netherlands vs Ireland on Willow TV whereas fans in South Africa and the UK can watch the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series live stream on SuperSport and Sky Sports Cricket respectively. The Netherlands vs Ireland live scores will be available on the social media handles of Cricket Netherland and Cricket Ireland.

Netherlands vs Ireland 2021 schedule

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI: June 2, Wednesday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI: June 4, Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI: June 7, Monday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht at 2:00 PM (IST).

Netherlands vs Ireland pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip here has hosted only one T20I and two ODIs which have been low-scoring affairs. However, we can expect a surface with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen should get their eye in before shifting gears whereas, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Netherlands vs Ireland weather report

The conditions during the Netherland vs Ireland 3rd ODI will be mostly sunny and ideal for a game of cricket. The wind gusts will be around 13km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. There won't be a significant cloud cover during the course of the match which is why fans are in for an uninterrupted and exciting game of cricket.

Netherlands vs Ireland squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (Captain), Max O’Dowd, Scott Edward, Stephan Myburgh, Fred Klaassen, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young Simi Singh, Harry Tector.

