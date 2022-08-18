Netherlands Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NED Vs PAK 2nd ODI LIVE?

The Netherlands and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series on Thursday, August 18. The Men in Green currently have the upper hand in the series with a 1-0 lead courtesy of their win in the first game by 16 runs. The Netherlands will look to bounce back in the second match in order to remain alive in the series. Ahead of the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the match taking place in Rotterdam.

Where will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI begin?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will begin at 2:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, August 18.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is carrying the live broadcast of the ODI series between the Netherlands and Pakistan cricket match. However, the live streaming of the series will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

PTV Sports will present the live telecast and live streaming of Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI. In the Netherlands, fans can watch the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI on Viaplay. at 11:00 a.m.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Harris, Shadab Khan, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeran.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Full squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Max O`Dowd, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

Image: AP/@KNCBcricket