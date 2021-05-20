Netherlands Vs Scotland Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd ODI Match Preview

The Netherlands will take on Scotland in the 2nd and final ODI match of Scotland's tour of the Netherlands 2021. The match is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium, Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 20, 2021. Here are the Netherlands vs Scotland live stream details, how to watch the Netherlands vs Scotland 2021 series live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI: Match preview

The second and final match of the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series will see both sides hoping to end their tour on a high. After losing the 1st ODI of the series by just 15 runs on Wednesday, Scotland will hope to redeem their tour with a win in this game and end it with a 1-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, having won their first 50-over encounter against the Scotland team in nearly ten years, the Netherlands will hope to wrap up the series with a firm win to their name. Slated to face Ireland in June and then moving on to the T20 World Cup, the hosts will want to make the most of these games and get a team together for the upcoming year.

Netherlands vs Scotland 2021 squads

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey.

Scotland: Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt.

Netherlands vs Scotland live stream and Netherlands vs Scotland live scores details

The Netherlands vs Scotland 2nd ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the match live in India can do so on the Netherlands Cricket YouTube channel. The Netherlands vs Scotland live scores will be available on the website and social media pages of both participating teams.

Netherlands vs Scotland pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Hazelaarweg Cricket Stadium is expected to remain a batting-friendly one for this game, with an average first innings score of around 250-260 and about 8 wickets falling per innings. Going by the 1st ODI and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Thankfully for fans, Accuweather predicts no rainfall for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with 60-70% humidity and 70% cloud cover - which should help pacers.

Note: The Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket Netherlands Twitter