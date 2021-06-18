Netizen Contrasts Coca Cola-endorsing Lankan Cricketers With Ronaldo; Jayawardena Responds

Amidst the hoo-ha over Cristiano Ronaldo's act of endorsing water over Coca-Cola, a disheartened cricket fan faulted veteran cricketers including former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena for promoting cola products while lauding the Portuguese footballer's latest gesture. Pointing out the money angle behind endorsements with an emoticon, the netizen criticised the Sri Lankan cricketers for promoting cola products. However, it was not long before his comment was met with a 'classy' response from Jayawardena.

While Sangakkara has not responded so far, Mahela Jayawardena in a tweet to the netizen highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's old advertisement for Coca Cola. The advertisement, which is said to be almost 16 years old, sees a young Cristiano Ronaldo sporting Coca Cola cans with the ball at his feet. Sharing the image, Jayawardena in a subtle dig at the netizen quipped, "Oops! You did it again!! should do the sky dive without the parachute next time."

Here's Mahela Jayawardena's response to the troll:

Oops!!! You did it again!! should do the sky dive with out the parachute next time 🤔 https://t.co/PGpMJ7irjd pic.twitter.com/1E6ec56qiS — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 18, 2021

The sarcastic response impressed several netizens who complimented the Lankan veteran for responding with panache, however, a few also backed Ronaldo for having changed his views about the soda product over time. Here's how they responded:

Ronaldo's gesture takes the internet by storm

If a late brace against Hungary wasn't enough for Cristiano Ronaldo to hog the limelight, the Portuguese superstar's simple act of moving Coca-Cola has not only lit up the Euro 2020 but also taken the world of the internet by storm. Showing up on June 15, at what is expected to be his last appearances at the Euros, Ronaldo immediately made it to the top headlines even before Portugal vs Hungary fixture. The Portuguese skipper, in the pre-match conference, moved Coca-Cola bottles out of frame and held up a water bottle instead, gesturing people to avoid cola.

What followed was a viral trend that some believe led to plummeting of Coca Cola stocks, with the beverage firm losing nearly $4 billions. A domino effect was also seen as several players, including Italy's Manuel Locatelli and France's Paul Pogba repeated similar acts of advocating against beverages leading to FIFA issuing a warning to national federations.

Sports marketing expert Tim Crow has rubbished claims of Ronaldo's gesture leading to a downfall in Coca Cola's shares. Crow explained investors aren't driven by what happens at press conferences and that the price of Coca Cola was already on a downward trend before Ronaldo's act.