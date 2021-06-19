Netizens Amazed By Dinesh Karthik's Commentary In India-NZ WTC Final; Nasser Gets Sledged

After a rain-enforced delay to the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India and New Zealand stepped on to the Ageas Bowl to begin proceedings of the high-octane clash on Saturday as the sun shone bright at Southampton, albeit through the clouds. While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill persistently beat off the new ball threat after being put to bat first, another Indian sitting just metres away from the field snatched the spotlight from the opening batters on day two. India's veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, now in England as a commentator, stunned fans with his wordplay and sharp remarks in the commentary box.

Dinesh Karthik's witty commentary

For instance, Karthik brought back the memories of India's heartbreaking World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand, however, he added a positive note to the bitter memory. Commenting on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's careful start, Karthik quipped, "India have got more runs here in the first six overs than what they did in the (2019) World Cup semi final."

At another moment, Karthik took a dig at his co-commentator Nasser Hussain while reviewing Rohit Sharma's iconic pull shot. “Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent,” Hussain had said. Responding to Hussain's assessment, Karthik swiped, "Yes, exactly the opposite of you."

Karthik's witty comments and sly remarks have left Twitter in awe as fans have been showering praise on his commentary skills. Notably, this the veteran wicketkeeper's second stint with the mic, with his first one being during the India-England Test series for Sky Sports. Here's how netizens have reacted:

Dinesh Karthik might be my favourite commentator already. And I heard him talk only for half an hour.



It says something about the standards as well I guess in Indian commentary.#WTCFinal21 #WTCFinal2021 — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik just walks into the comms box and just starts bossing the game. pic.twitter.com/vFKDKuWoz8 — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik upping the commentary game, more importantly just get into direct points and at times cheeky as well. #INDvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik sledging Nasser Hussain in the commentary box. GOLD! 😅 — Shubham (@professor_WTAF) June 19, 2021

Glad ICC put Dinesh Karthik on commentary in the opening stint, He knows more than anyone about how to be successful as an opener in England. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) June 19, 2021

Commentary panel predicts WTC Final winner

The star-studded panel comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik, Simon Doull amongst others picked their favourites to win the inaugural WTC final and take the Test mace home. With some logical reasoning and emotional connect, the commentators who are also veterans of the game, spoke candidly of the chances that Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have of winning the ultimate clash in a video shared by ICC as the match continues to be delayed.

Citing more number of 'impact players' in Virat Kohli's squad, legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar backed India to win the clash whereas Simon Doull, a Kiwi himself, picked Williamson & Co. to come out on top in the final match. Isa Guha reasoned that India's squad includes 'phenomenal players' and Mike Atherton echoed similar views as the duo picked the Men in Blue to win the trophy.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop had a more balanced view of the game as he considered the presiding weather in Southampton and predicted a draw between India and New Zealand. In which case, both the teams will be declared as joint winners and will also share the prize money. However, there has been a reserve day set aside to account for the loss of play due to rains and other parameters. Dinesh Karthik, an Indian cricketer himself, confidently asserted that Team India would win whereas Kumar Sangakkara believes that New Zealand have a slight edge.