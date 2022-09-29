Former India captain Virat Kohli and star allrounder Hardik Pandya find themselves in the headlines for their wholesome gesture towards Team India vice-captain KL Rahul during the Asia Cup 2022. In a video currently going viral on social media, the players can be seen lining up for the national anthem ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan. While the lineup starts with skipper Rohit Sharma, upon realizing that he is next in line, former skipper Virat Kohli quickly moves to his left and puts Pandya in his place.

Pandya hesitates to do so and calls KL Rahul to stand next to the skipper. Vice-captain Rahul, who was standing far left in the line, then declines the suggestion and asks Pandya to remain at the place. However, upon insisting, Rahul moves from his place and stands next to Rohit in the line, which is his assigned place to stand as the vice-captain of the team.

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's wholesome gesture for KL Rahul; Watch

The video of the much-appreciated gesture by Hardik and Virat was recently shared on Twitter by a fan. “The way how team players respect to their vice-captain,” the Twitter user wrote captioning the picture. Upon noticing the video, cricket lovers in India put out their many interesting reactions.

Netizens react to the viral video featuring Team India

“Virat knows the rule and regulations that's why he move away from him and than hardik and virat call kl ...!! Virat with big heart,” a fan said. At the same time, another fan pointed out KL Rahul’s poor run of form in the Asia Cup 2022 and said it looks like Rahul lacked confidence. “Ma man is in low of confidence come on KL,” the fan said.

Virat knows the rule and regulations that's why he move away from him and than hardik and virat call kl ...!!



KL Rahul's return to form after dismal Asia Cup 2022 campaign

It is pertinent to mention that India exited the Asia Cup 2022, following back-to-back losses to the finalists Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. While Rahul’s form was one of the main concerns for the team in the tournament, the biggest positive for the Men In Blue was Kohli’s stunning return to form. However, since then Rahul has managed to get runs under his hat and most recently scored a half-century in the 1st T20I against South Africa on September 28.

During the India vs South Africa, 1st T20I on Wednesday in Kerala, India were reduced to 16/2 in the 7th over after the early dismissals of Rohit and Virat. Rahul was then joined by Suryakumar in the middle, as both batters stitched an unbeaten 93 runs stand in 63 balls. While Rahul remained not-out on 51 off 56 balls, Suryakumar hit 50 runs in 33 balls and handed India an eight-wicket win.