Netizens Bat For Virat Kohli's Captaincy In Rohit Sharma's Absence During Edgbaston Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma has been placed in isolation at the team hotel after testing positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday. This comes before the highly anticipated one-off Test between India and England that will begin on July 1. The selectors and team management will have to choose a new captain to lead India in the lone Test if Rohit is unable to recover in time. Further complicating matters for the decision-makers is KL Rahul's absence.

Netizens want Virat Kohli, the former captain of India, to lead the team in the one-off Test. When India played the first four games of the series last year, Kohli was the team's captain. Due to the discovery of COVID-19 cases inside the Indian camp, the fifth Test was postponed till 2022. India had a successful tour under Kohli's leadership as the side ended the four matches played last year with a 2-1 lead over England. The fifth game is slated to take place between July 1 and July 5.

According to a Twitter user, Kohli should be named captain for the fifth Test because if India wins the game and clinches the historic series, it will be a fitting way for him to end his tenure as captain. Here's how social media users are urging the BCCI to make Kohli the captain for the one-off Test.

Make @imVkohli captain for the 5th test it will be good if he ends his captaincy tenure by winning this historic series. this is his series he should lead team for one last time pic.twitter.com/UGh4U4IxUe — Cheeku. (@primeKohli) June 25, 2022

💪Get Well Soon Bro. Hope he becomes totally fit n fine before 5th test match.

In case if he fails to recover,@BCCI pls Make @imVkohli captain for the 5th test it will be good if he ends his captaincy tenure by winning this historic series🇮🇳💙#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/11dFcCABqL — Arsh (@arshuu_19) June 26, 2022

Not sure but most probably Rishabh Pant will captain the team if rohit becomes unavailable.



Virat would be a far better option than Pant.@BCCI Pls let Virat lead the team for one last tym..He deserves the historic TEST victory🇮🇳



Get Well Soon Ro !!💪#ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/K2nxkDoG0c — Arsh (@arshuu_19) June 26, 2022

If rohit didn't available for the 5th test, virat should be the captain for this test, like rohit has given captaincy to Dhoni for that 1 odi match, virat should be the captain as he was the captain in first 4 matches... He should lead 🇮🇳 @imVkohli @SushantNMehta @Dheerajsingh_ pic.twitter.com/nbmLnDTAni — Yuvrajsinh Thakor (@yuvisofficial16) June 26, 2022

Please make Virat captain in 5th test for one last time,let him complete what he left incomplete last year

And wish speedy recovery to Hitman #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CAqOuGxl3R — Mr.GrimReaper (@imm_grimreaper) June 26, 2022

Who will lead Team India?

Meanwhile, the BCCI is yet to confirm who will lead Team India in the fifth Test match if Rohit Sharma fails to recover in time. Media reports suggest that either Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah could be named the captain in case Rohit misses out on the only Test. Rishabh has already gotten the taste of leading the Indian team in a bilateral series after he was made the captain during the five-match T20I series against South Africa in absence of Rohit and KL Rahul.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

