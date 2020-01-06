The Debate
The Debate
Netizens Bemused By 'unprecedented' Use Of Hair Dryers And Irons To Dry Guwahati Pitch

Cricket News

Even though the Guwahati ground staff used hairdryers and irons to dry the outfield, the opening T20 between India and Sri Lanka got called off on Sunday

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCCI

Even though the Guwahati ground staff put forth their best efforts going as far as to use hair dryers and irons to dry the outfield, the opening T20 between India and Sri Lanka was called off on Sunday, January 5. Guwahati ground staff toiled hard to repair a damp pitch, but what grabbed eyeballs was the staff using hair dryers, steam irons, and vacuum cleaners to dry the wet patches on the pitch.

READ: Guwahati T20I called off due to wet patches on pitch

Range of Reactions

The use of these household electronics to dry the outfield did not go down well with many. Netizens came up with a range of reactions. While some urged 'the richest cricket board BCCI'  to manage the drainage facilities, others took this sight as a source of entertainment. 

READ: Unmissable: MS Dhoni shares cute video of little munchkin Ziva becoming a guitarist

READ: Throwback to when Irfan Pathan took a personal dig at Kumar Sangakkara in a sledge fest

'Official reason is heavy downpour': ACA Secretary

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia feigned ignorance, saying he had no idea about the seepage. "Official reason is heavy downpour. Two spells of heavy showers did not allow the ground to be ready in such a short time," Saikia said.

"I've no idea about it. I've not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will get to know whether there were any lapses," he added.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday in Indore followed by the decided in Pune on January 10. 

READ: Aaron Finch's six in-a-row loss sparks 'RCB curse' chants from angry fans

Published:
COMMENT
