Netizens Delighted To Hear MS Dhoni Will Mentor Team India At ICC T20 World Cup

While announcing Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced that Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni will be the mentor. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14. India will begin its campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

With Dhoni set to return to Team India's side in some form, fans are undoubtedly delighted. Here is a look at the much-awaited squad for the T20 World Cup and some fan reactions to the news that Dhoni will mentor the side.

Wasim Jaffer gives a hilarious meme

The shocking announcement of MS Dhoni mentoring the side was made by Honorary BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as highlighted in the Tweet below.

"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious memes, perhaps gave yet another funny reaction to the news. He used the example of veteran actor Rajinikanth to show how the Indian dressing room would be surprised to see him.

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

Netizens react as MS Dhoni will mentor India for T20 World Cup

One fan posted an image from the famous film '3 Idiots' to give a glimpse of how fans would reminiscence the return of their legendary captain back to the team.

When I see MS Dhoni's name as a mentor for #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RhV92WbY3u — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, several other fans expressed their delight on hearing that Dhoni will mentor the side as seen in the Tweets below.

This time they are creating wonders for sure pic.twitter.com/hn05EzptBo — TRAVELLING SOLDIER (@che_gue_vara_) September 8, 2021

Legend isssss hereee! ❤❤❤🥰❤❤❤🥰❤🥰 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 8, 2021

Team India's squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Standby Players - Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

MS Dhoni's achievements as captain of Team India

MS Dhoni famously led India to not only the 2007 T20 World Cup, but also the 2011 World Cup and then the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The Champions Trophy win cemented his name in history as he became the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies. Amongst these achievements, he has also captained the side to various bilateral series wins.