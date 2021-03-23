Netizens Elated After KL Rahul Rediscovers His Rhythm With The Bat, Scores A Vital 62

KL Rahul finally managed to make his bat do the talking as he scored a vital half-century during the first ODI between India, and, England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Rahul, who took some time initially to settle down started going after the English bowlers once he was comfortable in the middle and ended up notching up his seventh half-century in the 50-overs format.

Netizens elated after KL Rahul rediscovers his rhythm with the bat

After Rahul had played a tremendous knock under pressure, the passionate cricket fans came forward and heaped praised on him as he made it matter for his team when it appeared that the Men In Blue would not be able to post a challenging total on the board at one point in time. Here are some of the reactions.

After struggling in t20s here he is with fantastic performance ðŸ™Œ — Priti (@KotnalaPriti) March 23, 2021

KL Rahul - it was a bad T20 series, not my form !

Good come back — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) March 23, 2021

That Kl Rahul Once A Legend said Kuch Toh Log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna — IMKaif7 (@Kaif7Syed) March 23, 2021

Rahul played a stellar knock of an unbeaten 43-ball 62 that included four boundaries and four maximums each at a strike rate of 114.19. He finished the Indian innings in style by hitting pacer Mark Wood for a boundary off the final ball. It was indeed an impactful performance from Lokesh as it seems that he might have gained back his lost mojo.

The Karnataka cricketer had a forgettable outing in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series where he could only manage 14 runs in four games with scores of 1,0,0 & 14 respectively. Rahul was involved in a 112-run stand with debutant Krunal Pandya, who also scored his maiden ODI fifty (58*) for the sixth-wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 98 as he narrowly missed out on his 18th ODI century.