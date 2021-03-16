Netizens Enraged Over Suryakumar Yadav's Exclusion As KL Rahul's Lean Patch Continues

As India and England locked horns in the third T20 on Tuesday, the hosts have introduced a slew of changes to the winning combination that thrashed Morgan & Co. by 7 wickets in the previous T20. Skipper Virat Kohli has benched newcomer Suryakumar Yadav to bring in veteran Rohit Sharma and has also tinkered with the batting order - a move which has raised eyebrows just moments after the match began. Despite his fearless 50 in the previous T20, Ishan Kishan has been dropped to number three, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings.

The move has also forced skipper Virat Kohli to move below his usual position of number three to make way for the youngster. It may also be argued that the changes could be part of Virat Kohli 'try & test' strategy as this is the only T20 series India will play ahead of the T20 World Cup which is set to be held later this year in India itself. However, KL Rahul retaining his spot despite his poor form has not gone down well with fans.

Here's how netizens reacted to the changes introduced:

I'm a Virat Kohli fan but I feel like like it was absolute injustice to Suryakumar Yadav. — Jisha Laha (@JishaLaha) March 16, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav in 2nd T20I:



Didn't bat!



Suryakumar Yadav in 3rd T20I:



Dropped! — Shubham Kulkarni (@CricKulks) March 16, 2021

Team changes:



IN -- Rohit Sharma

OUT -- Suryakumar Yadav



Surya didn't even bat last match..

Don't he deserves One more chance ?#INDvENG — COC (@Controversyy3) March 16, 2021

I would like to give Suryakumar Yadav a big hug, doesn’t bat on debut, out of the team in the next game. That’s tough. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) March 16, 2021

*Suryakumar Yadav dropped out from the team after only a match*#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9jDWGIwKor — D J (@djaywalebabu) March 16, 2021

KL goes for duck, Rohit follows

Opener KL Rahul failed to make a big impact in the third T20 as he was dismissed by Mark Wood early in the first innings. Rahul was dismissed for his second consecutive duck, marking an extension of his poor run in the shortest form of the game. Veteran opener Rohit Sharma also failed to go big as he fell to the lethal pace of Mark Wood, who has been brought back into the English lineup after missing out in the second T20. Right after being brought into the attack, Chris Jordan dismissed Ishan Kishan bagging the third wicket of the innings.