The United Kingdom could get its first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister in the form of Conservative party member Rishi Sunak. The former British finance minister is one of the two candidates currently in the race to become the UK's next prime minister. Sunak, who is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire Narayan Murthy, has topped every ballot of Conservative MPs held since the ouster of former PM Boris Johnson.

Sunak, however, still has another test to pass as he will have to secure the trust of over 16,000 Conservative party members who will cast their votes via postal ballots, starting July 22. British foreign secretary Liz Truss is Sunak's rival in the race to elect Johnson's successor. The ballot will close on September 2 and the new UK prime minister will be announced three days later on September 5.

Rishi Sunak's startling resemblance with Ashish Nehra?

On Indian social media, users have noticed a startling resemblance between Sunak and former cricketer Ashish Nehra. Internet users are making the comparison based on how similar Sunak and Nehra look. Users are jokingly congratulating Nehra on his likely election as UK's next prime minister. Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag even liked a post which compared Sunak with Nehra.

Ashish Nehra is going to become the next PM of UK . pic.twitter.com/rlQH8IfpOD — Endorphins (@Abhi_k_tweets) July 21, 2022

Durban 2003 WC was just the beginning. Always knew he was destined for far bigger things. Wishing Nehra the best. pic.twitter.com/D5ISKZ4e2m — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) July 19, 2022

From a Jat Family of #Delhi to the #British PM journey wasn't so easy for #Nehra G

First played in England

Then Change of Name as #Sunak

Congratulations India

Well-done Nehra ji

(just Mazak 😂) pic.twitter.com/U7XCpsdr6N — JAT Tweet (@JATTweet1) July 20, 2022

Cast of Ashish Nehra biopic finalised. Starring Rishi Sunak in the lead ….#RishiSunak @ashishnehra1 pic.twitter.com/nOJ3nrCF0D — Sagar Desai (@desagar) July 9, 2022

Nehra's career

Nehra is a cricket coach and former player who represented India in all formats of the game. Nehra took retirement from all forms of cricket in 2017 following which he began his career as a coach. He was the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for two seasons during the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Indian Premier League. The 43-year-old was appointed the head coach of the newly formed IPL side Gujarat Titans in 2022. The side finished on top of the points table and eventually won the Indian Premier League under Nehra's guidance. He became the first Indian coach to win the IPL trophy.

Nehra made his international debut for India in 1999 and played his last game in 2017. He played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 27 T20Is. The left-arm bowler picked 44 wickets in red-ball cricket, 157 wickets in the 50-over version, and 34 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Nehra played his last international game against New Zealand, which was a 20-over match.

Image: AP/PTI

