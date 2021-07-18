Netizens Greet Debutant Coach Dravid, Captain Dhavan As India Takes On Sri Lanka

Marking their names in the history of Indian cricket, the stage is all set for both, coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan as the Indian team goes head-to-head against Sri Lanka in a 3 ODI series and as many T20s.

The series between India and Sri Lanka is underway and it holds much importance for cricket lovers as they witness the newly debuted coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan picking up their roles efficiently.

Netizens convey good wishes

So soon after the toss for the 1st ODI, netizens took to Twitter to congratulate them on the debut roles.

We're wishing #FriendOfBFC Rahul Dravid the best ahead of his debut as #TeamIndia Head Coach, in their series-opening game against Sri Lanka in Colombo today. #WeAreBFC🔵 pic.twitter.com/fUgflE9rvK — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 18, 2021

The Chennai Super Kings too sent their good wishes to debutant coach Rahul Dravid through a Twitter post.

All is Wall! 💪



Sending 🥳 to the Super coach Rahul Dravid taking his first challenge today! #SLvIND #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 18, 2021

Rahul Dravid will Make his Debut as head coach and Shikhar Dhawan will make his Debut as Captain of the National Senior Indian Cricket team today. #INDvSL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 18, 2021

Happy to See The WALL “Rahul Dravid” taking head coach responsibilities for Srilanka tour #INDvSL #TeamIndia #RahulDravid — 🔔𝙱𝚑𝚎𝚎𝚜𝚑𝚖𝚊 𝚃𝚊𝚕𝚔𝚜 🔔 (@BheeshmaTalks) July 18, 2021

Seeing Rahul Dravid in the Indian jersey, giving team India the support again after 9 years is such a good vibe that it cannot be suppressed. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/bwAbYaozX9 — Sherlock (@Engineeroast) July 18, 2021

History in the making: two coaches - two captains, one team

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is in progress and it will be an important game for Shikhar Dhawan. He has made his captaincy debut in the absence of Virat Kohli, who is currently with the men's senior team in Durham, preparing for a five-match Test series against England. Not just him, even coach Rahul Dravid has made his debut as the head coach of Team India's 'second-string' squad. This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket, two coaches are operating at the same time.

While Dravid has taken charge of India's limited-overs team which will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, in Durham, England, head coach Ravi Shastri is looking over the proceedings of the Test team, which is at the Emirates Riverside, preparing for a three-day warm-up game.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

Here are the details of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2021 – ODI series: Timing 3 PM

Sl No Date Match Venue 1 18th July 1st ODI Colombo 2 20th July 2nd ODI Colombo 3 23rd July 3rd ODI Colombo

The series was actually scheduled for the 13th July start but due to Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, BCCI and SLC had recently jointly confirmed that the series has been postponed due to COVID-19 for 18th July.