Netizens Greet Debutant Coach Dravid, Captain Dhavan As India Takes On Sri Lanka

The series was actually scheduled for the 13th July start but due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, BCCI and SLC had rescheduled it to 18th July

Deepan Chattopadhyay
India vs Sri Lanka

Marking their names in the history of Indian cricket, the stage is all set for both, coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan as the Indian team goes head-to-head against Sri Lanka in a 3 ODI series and as many T20s.

The series between India and Sri Lanka is underway and it holds much importance for cricket lovers as they witness the newly debuted coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan picking up their roles efficiently. 

Netizens convey good wishes

So soon after the toss for the 1st ODI, netizens took to Twitter to congratulate them on the debut roles.

 

The Chennai Super Kings too sent their good wishes to debutant coach Rahul Dravid through a Twitter post. 

History in the making: two coaches - two captains, one team

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is in progress and it will be an important game for Shikhar Dhawan. He has made his captaincy debut in the absence of Virat Kohli, who is currently with the men's senior team in Durham, preparing for a five-match Test series against England. Not just him, even coach Rahul Dravid has made his debut as the head coach of Team India's 'second-string' squad. This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket, two coaches are operating at the same time.
While Dravid has taken charge of India's limited-overs team which will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, in Durham, England, head coach Ravi Shastri is looking over the proceedings of the Test team, which is at the Emirates Riverside, preparing for a three-day warm-up game. 

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

Here are the details of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2021 – ODI series: Timing 3 PM

Sl No Date Match  Venue
1 18th July 1st ODI

Colombo
2 20th July 2nd ODI

Colombo
3 23rd July 3rd ODI

Colombo

The series was actually scheduled for the 13th July start but due to Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, BCCI and SLC had recently jointly confirmed that the series has been postponed due to COVID-19 for 18th July.

