Netizens Gutted As Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Once Again Fails To Convert His 50 Into 100

Indian skipper Virat Kohli looked in fine flow with the bat once again and took the England bowlers to the cleaners during the second ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. While he registered back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing series and also breached 10,000 ODI runs batting at number three, he ended up missing out on another milestone.

'Again missed 100'

While Kohli brought up his 62nd ODI half-century on Friday, he could not breach the three-figure mark as he was yet again dismissed after surpassing the score of 50. Even though the Indian captain had got a reprieve when he was batting on 35, luck did not smile at him when he looked set to reach his 44th century in the 50-overs format. However, it was the passionate cricket fans who were left heartbroken as Virat's wait for his 71st international ton prolonged. Here are some of the reactions.

Again missed ðŸ’¯!!!!

But wel played champðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Amaresh Hugar (@AmareshHugarrr) March 26, 2021

Again ðŸ˜‘ — Ryder ðŸ’£ (@TheSwatFlick) March 26, 2021

Will he ever score another 100 again in ODI ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ ðŸ‘€ — Harry Rason (@harry_rason) March 26, 2021

The batting megastar had not scored a century in any format of the game in the year gone by. In fact, he had scored his last hundred against Bangladesh during a pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019, and 16 months since then, Kohli has failed to breach the three-figure mark.

Adil Rashid sends in-form Virat Kohli back to the pavilion

Kohli came to bat in just the fourth over of the Indian innings after opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for just 4 by Reece Topley. The Indian captain started resurrecting the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma and just when it looked like a partnership of sort was building, the latter was dismissed for 25, leaving India in a precarious position at 37/2 after 8.4 overs.

It happened on the final ball of the 32nd over bowled by leggie Adil Rashid. The number three batsman tried to cut an away turning ball but the ball rose sharply and took an outside edge of the Indian captain's willow his opposite number Jos Buttler completed a good catch behind the stumps as VK took a long walk back to the pavilion for 66. Prior to his dismissal, the 'Captain Fearless' was involved in a 121-run stand with number four batsman and Team India's white-ball specialist KL Rahul for the third-wicket stand.