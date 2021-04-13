Netizens Heap Praise On Rohit Sharma's Captaincy As MI Snatch Win From The Jaws Of Defeat

Inching towards defeat in their second encounter of the IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians staged a valiant comeback to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat on Tuesday against Kolkata Knight Riders. Setting a below-average target, Mumbai never seemed in contention for the win as Nitish Rana took the attack to the defending champions. During the second innings, KKR were 72/0 chasing a paltry total of 153 in Chennai until the defending champions turned things around.

With Rahul Chahar dismissing the KKR top-order, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah controlling the pace of runs towards the end and a thundering last over from Trent Boult led to the Mumbai Indians winning the game by 10 runs. Mumbai defended 31 runs off 30 balls with KKR having 7 wickets in hand. Lauding the effort by defending champions, netizens rushed to heap praise on Rohit Sharma's aggressive captaincy. From taking note of his aggressive field setting to the bowling rotations and even taking the ball in hand for an over, Sharma's captaincy once again became the talk of the town. Here's how netizens reacted:

Rohit Sharma is God of captaincy — Paras (underground) (@Cricketpolls49) April 13, 2021

This is where KKR lost the match. Excellent captaincy from Rohit Sharma.#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/hV8Xppz5nS — Ajay PandeyðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@AjayPandey5254) April 13, 2021

Defending 150 That to from a stage of 58 in 50 Balls with KKR having 8Wkts left

A normal day for Mi and Captain Rohit

Rohit will never disappoint u with his captaincy

My captain @mipaltan Captain



Ro u r just elite ðŸ”¥#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/LbTT1TSgiI — ICON â¹âº™ (@Hitmann452) April 13, 2021

Turning Point of match

Field placement to russell



Op captaincy Rohit Sharma #KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/7Ro82QFbgg — Aniket (@CricAniket) April 13, 2021

ROHIT SHARMA is the GOD of CAPTAINCY, like literally the guy rotated bowlers unpredictably and bowlers bowled too well which created pressure, we won even after dropping catches man! pic.twitter.com/edCCDo5e7F — MK (@NotMK45) April 13, 2021

'Was a great fightback': Rohit

"Was a great fightback, excellent fightback by each one of them. You don't see a game like this often. Lots of confidence from this game and we move forward. KKR batted brilliantly in the powerplay. Rahul came and got us crucial wickets in the middle. Krunal bowling those overs at the end was vital as well. It was a complete team effort and credit to all the bowlers. As batters you need to carry on," said skipper Rohit Sharma after the win.

"The trend in Chennai is you can't hit from ball one. You have to plan before you go into bat. We were 15-20 runs short. Should have batted well at the fag end. We need to understand how we need to bat at the death but I don't want to take anything away from the boys. SKY has carried his form well. He plays fearless and it's a positive sign for us in the first few overs. We need a guy there to do that. We have done the finishing part well as a team, just that we need to understand the surfaces here and adapt," he added.

Image Credits: IPL