Netizens Heap Praise On Rohit Sharma's Captaincy As MI Snatch Win From The Jaws Of Defeat

With Chahar dismissing KKR top-order, Pandya & Bumrah controlling the pace of runs and a thundering last over from Boult led to MI winning the match by 10 runs

Rohit Sharma

Inching towards defeat in their second encounter of the IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians staged a valiant comeback to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat on Tuesday against Kolkata Knight Riders. Setting a below-average target, Mumbai never seemed in contention for the win as Nitish Rana took the attack to the defending champions. During the second innings, KKR were 72/0 chasing a paltry total of 153 in Chennai until the defending champions turned things around. 

With Rahul Chahar dismissing the KKR top-order, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah controlling the pace of runs towards the end and a thundering last over from Trent Boult led to the Mumbai Indians winning the game by 10 runs. Mumbai defended 31 runs off 30 balls with KKR having 7 wickets in hand. Lauding the effort by defending champions, netizens rushed to heap praise on Rohit Sharma's aggressive captaincy. From taking note of his aggressive field setting to the bowling rotations and even taking the ball in hand for an over, Sharma's captaincy once again became the talk of the town. Here's how netizens reacted: 

'Was a great fightback': Rohit

"Was a great fightback, excellent fightback by each one of them. You don't see a game like this often. Lots of confidence from this game and we move forward. KKR batted brilliantly in the powerplay. Rahul came and got us crucial wickets in the middle. Krunal bowling those overs at the end was vital as well. It was a complete team effort and credit to all the bowlers. As batters you need to carry on," said skipper Rohit Sharma after the win. 

"The trend in Chennai is you can't hit from ball one. You have to plan before you go into bat. We were 15-20 runs short. Should have batted well at the fag end. We need to understand how we need to bat at the death but I don't want to take anything away from the boys. SKY has carried his form well. He plays fearless and it's a positive sign for us in the first few overs. We need a guy there to do that. We have done the finishing part well as a team, just that we need to understand the surfaces here and adapt," he added. 

Image Credits: IPL

