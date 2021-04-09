Netizens Impressed By Kyle Jamieson's RCB Debut, Praise 'paisa Vasool' Performance Vs MI

With the IPl 2021 getting underway on Friday, the season's second-most expensive buy Kyle Jamieson announced his arrival in India with a match-defining spell in the opening clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Kiwi speed gun, living up to the hype created around his skills, bowled a tight second over of the first innings in the powerplay giving away just one run. Jamieson also went on to pick the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav just after the Mumbai stalwart had stitched a 50-run partnership with Chris Lynn.

Jamieson, who became IPL 2021's second most expensive buy after Chris Morris, was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crores. The New Zealand pacer, low on confidence after a poor T20 series against Australia just before the IPL, also impressed netizens with his power-packed performance. Here's how netizens reacted to Jamieson's impressive debut:

Jamieson’s 3 overs have been paisa vasool stuff... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 9, 2021

Amazing bowling by @mdsirajofficial 4-0-22-0 ðŸ’¥

Md Siraj - Kyle Jamieson, Wat a duo ðŸ˜Ž

Amazing comeback by Harshal Patel.

This is super fentabulous, wat the RCBians wer missing since forever !! #PlayBold#rcb#MIvRCB#IPL2021 — Sanjay KM | à²¸à²‚à²œà²¯à³ à²•à³† à²Žà²‚ | (@sanjaykm777) April 9, 2021

Jamieson to diamond nikla ðŸ¥µ — Fonnyyy (@Fonnyyy2) April 9, 2021

In death ,



Jamieson, Siraj, Christian ðŸ”¥ >>>> — COLONEL (@CloudyCric) April 9, 2021



MI lose the plot

Hoping to end their losing streak in the opening matches of the IPL, Mumbai Indians stepped on to face RCB in the opening clash at the Chepauk. With de Kock yet to complete his mandatory quarantine period, the defending champions brought in Chris Lynn to open alongside Rohit Sharma. The move reaped benefits as Lynn smashed RCB bowlers for a few big-hit before mistiming Washington Sundar's delivery and eventually missing out on his half-century by a run. Mumbai has also handed 20-year-old SA pace prodigy Marco Jensen his maiden IPL cap.

"Would've fielded first as well. But as a team, we've batted well over the years. Nothing different for us. Bat well in the powerplay and set the game up for the big hitters. The entire square has been changed. Recently played a couple of Tests. Need to do what we do as a team, put our best foot forward. For us it's a fresh year, don't need to look at what's happened in the past," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Meanwhile, RCB has roped in Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian to make their debuts for the franchise. Rajat Patidar is also making his IPL debut against MI. "

They're a side who likes chasing. Good chance for us to get onto the park and create some intensity. With the balance we have this year we can do both, but have to understand who you're playing against. We understand with the depth they have they have never out of the game. Bowling first was a no-brainer for us. Every year IPL has a different energy, a different vibe. It's high intensity," said Kohli at the toss.