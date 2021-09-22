Netizens In Disbelief After RR Snatch Victory From Punjab Kings In A Thrilling Final Over

The IPL 2021 clash between northern rivals Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with RR managing to pull off a two-run with as they held their nerves in a tight final over bowled by emerging pacer Kartik Tyagi.

However, fans could not keep calm as Punjab Kings bottled an easy run chase despite having the match won before the final over as a result of which they lost out on two crucial points as the race to playoffs intensifies.

PBKS vs RR: Netizens in disbelief as Punjab end up on the losing side

Here's how netizens made fun of PBKS after they lost a game that they had in the bag.

Only @PunjabKingsIPL Things 😂 — Mohit Singh Chamyal (@cric8holic) September 21, 2021

How to lose a winning match everytime?

Contact - Punjab Kings — Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) September 21, 2021

I am absolutely sure no one saw this coming! Yet again @PunjabKingsIPL have choked having done wonderfully well for most part of their batting innings! Credit has to go 2 the Fizz first n later young Kartik who held his nerves n delivered the over of his life! Well done 2 #RR ! — Tejas Pujare (@TejasPujare7) September 21, 2021

Can’t believe my eyes, been supporting Punjab since 2014 and I feel disgusted by this team’s performance — Xtreme Adi (@Xtreme_Adi) September 21, 2021

Never under estimate the counter part. More wonders are ahead. Congratulations RR for the fighting spirit. — Ramkaran Singh (@7bb5056acbf8437) September 22, 2021

PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan snatch victory in a final over thriller

Punjab Kings succeeded in restricting the Rajasthan Royals to 185 in the final over courtesy of spinner Arshdeep Singh's brilliant fifer (5/32). The inaugural edition's winners ended up posting a competitive total after brilliants knock from the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror (43).

In reply, the Punjab Kings were off to a brisk start as skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 120 runs for the opening stand. Rahul was dismissed one short of what would have been a superb half-century. Nonetheless, his opening partner Agarwal carried on and completed his fifty before being dismissed for a 3-ball 67 in the 13th over.

PBKS were still in the hunt as the match went right down to the wire. With just four needed off the final over, PBKS were cruising towards an easy win but youngster Kartik Tyagi bowled an outstanding over where he took two wickets by conceding just a single as Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

By the virtue of this win, the former champions now occupy the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins from eight matches and eight points to their tally.

The loss has brought Punjab Kings down to the seventh position. The 2014 finalists have only won three matches from nine games and just have six points in the bag.