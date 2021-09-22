Last Updated:

Netizens In Disbelief After RR Snatch Victory From Punjab Kings In A Thrilling Final Over

The netizens were shell-shocked after Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings during their IPL 2021 clash on Tuesday

Written By
Karthik Nair
PBKS vs RR, Rajasthan Royals

Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI


The IPL 2021 clash between northern rivals Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with RR managing to pull off a two-run with as they held their nerves in a tight final over bowled by emerging pacer Kartik Tyagi. 

However, fans could not keep calm as Punjab Kings bottled an easy run chase despite having the match won before the final over as a result of which they lost out on two crucial points as the race to playoffs intensifies.

PBKS vs RR: Netizens in disbelief as Punjab end up on the losing side

Here's how netizens made fun of PBKS after they lost a game that they had in the bag.

PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan snatch victory in a final over thriller

Punjab Kings succeeded in restricting the Rajasthan Royals to 185 in the final over courtesy of spinner Arshdeep Singh's brilliant fifer (5/32). The inaugural edition's winners ended up posting a competitive total after brilliants knock from the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror (43). 

READ | RR vs PBKS: Shamsi posts funny photo of 'most expensive IPL player ever & cheapest one'

In reply, the Punjab Kings were off to a brisk start as skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 120 runs for the opening stand. Rahul was dismissed one short of what would have been a superb half-century. Nonetheless, his opening partner Agarwal carried on and completed his fifty before being dismissed for a 3-ball 67 in the 13th over.

READ | IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR: Fabian Allen takes a stunner to dismiss Liam Livingstone; WATCH

PBKS were still in the hunt as the match went right down to the wire. With just four needed off the final over, PBKS were cruising towards an easy win but youngster Kartik Tyagi bowled an outstanding over where he took two wickets by conceding just a single as Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. 

READ | PBKS vs RR: Kartik Tyagi impresses Jasprit Bumrah after defending 4 runs in Final Over

By the virtue of this win, the former champions now occupy the fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins from eight matches and eight points to their tally.

The loss has brought Punjab Kings down to the seventh position. The 2014 finalists have only won three matches from nine games and just have six points in the bag.

READ | PBKS vs RR: Mustafizur Rahman's second-last over questioned for 2 No-Balls by Irfan Pathan
Tags: PBKS vs RR, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND