Netizens In Splits As Pakistan Blames 'Aunty Ki Ghanti' Rapper For Sabotaging NZ Series

In an attempt to hide its security lapses, Pakistan fooled nobody when Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid accused India of sabotaging the New Zealand series

Ujjwal Samrat
Pakistan

Pakistan's Federal Information & Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry along with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday accused India of sabotaging the recently canceled New Zealand series. The New Zealand Cricket Team abandoned their tour to Pakistan before the start of the first ODI slated to take place in Rawalpindi citing security threats, which the PCB asserted did not exist. After New Zealand, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also canceled their tour to Pakistan

However, in an attempt to conceal their own security lapses, Pakistan has once again fooled nobody by accusing India of sending an email that cost Babar Azam & Co their home series. 

"The device used to send the threat to the New Zealand team belonged to India. A fake ID was used but it was sent from Maharashtra," claimed Chaudhry, who was caught yawning uncontrollably at Imran Khan's address at the SCO summit whilst seated right next him. However, what caught everyone's attention was when 'Aunty ki Ghanti' viral rapper Om Prakash Mishra's name and a screenshot from his music video came up in the visuals during the announcement. Rapper Om Prakash Mishra had gone viral in 2017. Chaudhry alleged that the man who sent the email to New Zealand Cricket is Om Prakash Mishra from Mumbai.  

Netizens in splits over Pakistan's absurd allegations

