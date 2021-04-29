Netizens Liken Prithvi Shaw To Virender Sehwag After His 6-ball 6 Fours Blitz Against KKR

21-year-old Prithvi Shaw's tale of resurgence continues after his steep decline in form as the Delhi Capitals' young gun smoked an 18-ball half-century on Thursday against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The youngster had a forgettable campaign back in 2020 and was also dropped from the Indian Cricket Team during the Australia tour owing to his dismal performances. However, staging a brave comeback, Shaw set the IPL 2021 ablaze with powerful strokes in his first game itself and has carried on the form thereon.

On Thursday, Shaw unleashed carnage in Ahmedabad as he took on Prithvi Shaw in the very first over. From the word go, Prithvi Shaw wreaked havoc as he sent Shivam Mavi six times to the fence to fetch the ball, marking an absolutely perfect over. The Delhi capitals opener smashed six consecutive fours in Mavi's opening over and became the only batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to do so.

Reacting to Shaw's six-ball six fours blitz, netizens compared the youngster with former Delhi captain Virender Sehwag. Like Shaw, the former India opener also had knack to begin his innings with a boundary and often thrashed opponents out of the game with his power-hitting skills. Here's how netizens reacted to Shaw's first perfect over:

Dhawan-Shaw jolt severe blows

Coming out to chase Kolkata's paltry total, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw jolted lusty blows to Morgan's bowlers leaving them clueless as they desperately searched for a wicket. While Shaw smashed every ball to the fence, Shikhar Dhawan played the second fiddle in the innings. So far, Dhawan has scored 30 runs off 35 balls. The Shaw-Dhawan partnership also helped Delhi Capitals register the highest powerplay score in IPL 2021.

Worries for Kolkata continued even as Shubman Gill got going against Delhi. Pant's men managed to send back Nitish Rana early and soon accounted for Rahul Tripathi as well. Skipper Eoin Morgan was dismissed for a duck by Lalit Yadav and Sunil Narine followed his captain for a golden duck. A late blitzkrieg from Andre Russell saw KKR reach a respectable total. The Windies power-hitter smashed 45 runs off 27 balls to take Kolkata to 154.