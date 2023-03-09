India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, a shocking incident occurred on the field during the second session on Day 1. A video circulating on social media shows India's captain Rohit Sharma apparently behaving inappropriately with his teammate Ishan Kishan, who is part of the squad but not playing in the match.

In the video, Rohit is seen attempting to slap Ishan after he accidentally dropped his water bottle while running off the field following the end of a drinks break between overs. The incident occurred just before the start of the 61st over, which was being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. The incident has left netizens shocked and concerned with many criticising Rohit for his "bad behavior."

Rohit sharma trying to manhandle ishan kishan

What does he think, is ishan his personal servant ? Shameful behavior pic.twitter.com/L0hvUhqcif — M. (@IconicKohIi) March 9, 2023

This might affect ishan's mental health — M. (@IconicKohIi) March 9, 2023

I can imagine..what if Virat did this... — Indranilvn 🇮🇳 (@INagthane) March 9, 2023

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium. Usman Khawaja led Australia's batting from the front as he scored a century before stumps on Day1. Cameron Green remained unbeaten at 49 off 64 balls. Both Khawaja and Green will resume batting for Australia on Day 2 of the fourth match. Australia finished with 255/4 at the stumps on Day 1. Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each to their names.

India are presently 2-1 up in the four-match contest and will look to win the fourth Test to book a berth in the World Test Championship final. Australia have already qualified for the summit finale courtesy of their win in the third Test match in Indore.

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Image: Twitter