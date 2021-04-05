Netizens Question De Kock's 'Sportsmanship' Over Fakhar Zaman's Controversial Runout

In a last-over thriller, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs to level the series 1-1, despite a herculean effort of 193 from Fakhar Zaman, who stretched the match till the last over. However, a huge debate of sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket has emerged on social media after Fakhar Zaman was dismissed in the final over by the wit of South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. Chasing a massive target of 342 runs in the second One-day International in Johannesburg, Pakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman played the inning of his life.

Pakistan started their chase stuttering with Imam-ul-Haq (5) back in the pavilion to Lungi Ngidi (1/66) in the second over. Babar joined forces with Fakhar Zaman to set a foundation for the chase. The two added 63 runs for the second wicket but Anrich Nortje (3/63) snared the wickets of Babar (31), Mohammad Rizwan (0), and Danish Aziz (9), reducing the visitors to 85/4. However, Zaman continued to fight for Pakistan and played an explosive inning of 193 runs off 155 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

It was all going well for Pakistan and people were expecting that the opener might pull off a miracle in the last over. Zaman was batting on 193 at the start of the 50th over when Pakistan needed 31 runs to win, Zaman decided to come back for a second run after playing the first ball towards the offside. South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who was waiting to collect the ball at the striker's end, gestured as to that the throw should be at the bowler's end. As Zaman was not aware with his back towards the fielder, the stumps at the striker's end were dislodged by de Kock, who had presumed a throw at the other end.

The controversial run-out by Quinton de Kock broke many cricket lovers' hearts especially Pakistani people. Following the controversial run-out, people on social media lashed out at the South African wicket-keeper and even questioned his sportsmanship. Here are some reaction of people to the controversial run-out of Fakhar Zaman:

Should it not be wrong to purposely distract/trick a player midplay running to the crease? Sad to see unsportsmanlike conduct... @ICC #FakharZaman #PakVsSA @TheRealPCB — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 4, 2021

What a poor display of sportsmanship by de Kock to get out #fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/bzfCHD0tya — Tarique (@tanwer_m) April 4, 2021

Deception QDK Level.



But is it within the laws of spirit of the game @ICC ? #fakharzaman



pic.twitter.com/2QpwaN9jeA — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) April 4, 2021

One of the best ODI innings I have seen, stand and admire cricket.

What an inning!! Top class @FakharZamanLive#fakharzaman#PakvRSA pic.twitter.com/Cj8ooQZZDX — Pankaj Singh (@pankajkumar764) April 4, 2021

See The complete video how Quinton #dekock mislead #fakharzaman @ICC during Run out complete shame calling a cricket as a Gentleman game ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ pic.twitter.com/E3eZLEsEz0 — Abhay (@Abhay4j) April 4, 2021

'I don't think it's Quinton's fault'- Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman's 193 has been registered as the highest-ever individual score in a One-Day International by a batsman while chasing a target. Previously, it was registered under the name of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, he had scored 185 runs while chasing against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Although Pakistan lost the match by 17 runs, Fakhar Zaman was chosen as the player of the match.

Fakhar Zaman during an interview with ESPNcricinfo commented on the controversial run-out. He said, "The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault."

(Image Credits: @ICC/Twitter)