Ravichandran Ashwin became the first player in IPL history to retire out during Rajasthan Royals' game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Ashwin, who scored 28 runs off 23 balls with a strike rate of 121.73, walked off in the 19th over to allow Riyan Parag to come in and bat in the slog overs alongside Shimron Hetmyer. Parag ended up scoring 4-ball 8 runs, including a six, which helped Rajasthan score a total of 165 runs in 20 overs.

Hetmyer, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 59 off 36 balls. After the innings, Hetmyer was asked by the commentator about Ashwin's decision to retire out and whether it was a tactical call. Hetmyer said he had no idea about it but praised Ashwin for making the bold call and allowing Parag to come in early. "I had no idea about it (Ashwin's retirement) - he was also a bit tired. It was a good decision, as the kid (Parag) hit a six for us," the West Indian said.

Meanwhile, former West Indies cricketer turned to social media to praise Ashwin for making the decision, believing it to be a "fascinating T20 tactic". Here's the video, where Ashwin can be seen walking off the field despite not being legally out.

Ashwin retired out is fascinating T20 tactics. T20 is causing us to rethink the way we conceive the game of in the 21st century.😊😊 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2022

RR vs LSG

As far as the match is concerned, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 165/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a superb knock from Hetmyer. Devdutt Padikkal also contributed with 29 runs off 29 balls. Lucknow's Jason Holder and Krishnappa Gowtham picked two wickets each, while Avesh Khan scalped one wicket.

In the second innings, Lucknow failed to chase down the target as they were restricted to 162/8 in 20 overs thanks to some outstanding bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult. Chahal picked 4 wickets to his name, while Boult scalped one wicket. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, and Marcus Stoinis were the only players who contributed with the bat for the Giants. Stoinis remained unbeaten at 38 off 17 balls but could not finish the game for LSG. The Royals won the match by a thin margin of 3 runs. Chahal was presented the player of the match award.

