Netizens React To Virat Kohli's Exclusion From ICC Team Of The Year 1st Time Since 2011

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the 'Teams of the Year' across all forms on Thursday, and the absence of Virat Kohli drew a lot of attention.

Vishal Tiwari
The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the 'Teams of the Year' across all forms on Thursday, and the absence of Virat Kohli drew a lot of attention. The jury snubbed Kohli from all ICC Teams of the Year, including the ODI and Test Teams. Kohli was not named to any ICC Team of the Year for the first time in eleven years. This comes amid Kohli's declining batting form in all formats of the game. Kohli has not scored an international century for the past three years as his run-making speed has also dipped drastically. 

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react to Kohli's absence from the ICC Teams of the Year. While the news has definitely come as a shock for many, some people felt that Kohli deserved to be out as he was not amongst the top run-scorers last year. Meanwhile, others countered Kohli's exclusion by saying he should have been named the captain of the Test Team considering what he has achieved leading the Indian side in the past several years. Here's how people backed Kohli on social media. 

Netizens hail inclusion of Rohit in ICC Test Team. 

While no Indian player found a place in the ICC ODI and T20I Teams of the Year, three Indians were added to the Test Team of the Year. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin were included in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year as an opener, wicket-keeper, and specialist spinner, respectively. Here's how netizens reacted to the inclusion of Rohit, Rishabh, and Ashwin to the Test Team of the Year. 

Rohit has witnessed an exponential rise in Test cricket over the past two years. Rohit scored a total of 906 runs in 11 Tests for India in 2021 and also finished as the country's highest run-scorer in the longest format. His runs in 2021 included two spectacular centuries against England. The 34-year old smashed 161 runs in Chennai in February before hitting 127 runs against the same opposition at the Oval. Rohit is now expected to succeed Kohli as India's next Test captain. Kohli announced his shocking decision to quit as Test captain last week. Rohit has already taken over India's white-ball captaincy from Kohli. 

Visit the International Cricket Council's official website to see all of the ICC Teams of the Year.

