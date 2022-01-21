Netizens React To Virat Kohli's Exclusion From ICC Team Of The Year 1st Time Since 2011

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the 'Teams of the Year' across all forms on Thursday, and the absence of Virat Kohli drew a lot of attention. The jury snubbed Kohli from all ICC Teams of the Year, including the ODI and Test Teams. Kohli was not named to any ICC Team of the Year for the first time in eleven years. This comes amid Kohli's declining batting form in all formats of the game. Kohli has not scored an international century for the past three years as his run-making speed has also dipped drastically.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react to Kohli's absence from the ICC Teams of the Year. While the news has definitely come as a shock for many, some people felt that Kohli deserved to be out as he was not amongst the top run-scorers last year. Meanwhile, others countered Kohli's exclusion by saying he should have been named the captain of the Test Team considering what he has achieved leading the Indian side in the past several years. Here's how people backed Kohli on social media.

Not seeing virat kohli in the ICC team of the year in any format that hurts 😞 — Aznan Khan (@khan_aznan) January 20, 2022

What the hell why virat kohli is not in icc t20 team of the year his average is 74.75 in 2021 and he played one series and get man of the series award #ViratKohli #ICCAwards — krishna bhoi (@krishna11933774) January 21, 2022

He is the Player of the Decade One year Doesn't Matter 😎👑 — Shashank (@Shashank1878) January 20, 2022

For the first time since 2011 Virat Kohli is not part of the ICC Men's Team Of The Year in any formats 😢 pic.twitter.com/j7CfaefxfH — P̷r̷a̷t̷h̷a̷m̷ A̷g̷r̷a̷w̷a̷l̷ (@AgrawalMohit17) January 20, 2022

So VK is not in any team of the year be it ODI,T20 or TEST. So everything worse that can happen to him has happened in past couple of years. Watch out & make no mistake to underestimate him & tell him he is finished.Just wait and watch for him rise. SS IT #ViratKohli #king #ICC — Archisman Mishra (@iamarchis16) January 20, 2022

Netizens hail inclusion of Rohit in ICC Test Team.

While no Indian player found a place in the ICC ODI and T20I Teams of the Year, three Indians were added to the Test Team of the Year. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin were included in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year as an opener, wicket-keeper, and specialist spinner, respectively. Here's how netizens reacted to the inclusion of Rohit, Rishabh, and Ashwin to the Test Team of the Year.

Icc Test Team of the Year 2021 @ImRo45 @RishabhPant17 @ashwinravi99 no virat Kohli in that list . 3 Indians are there in that list 👏🔥🤩🎉💪 pic.twitter.com/t9MWNHGTsV — Ragul Rohit (@RagulPalani1813) January 20, 2022

The rise of Rohit Sharma is truly special in Test cricket - started as an opener in 2019 and included in the ICC Test team of the year 2021 - one of the best openers in world cricket. #msdhoni #ipl #didyouknow #rohitsharma #cricketmerijaan #viratkohli #ipl #rohitsharma #ten — Slogover (@slogoverindia) January 20, 2022

Congratulations to @ImRo45, @RishabhPant17 and @RishabhPant17 for being selected in the @ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 202. Biggest disappointment not to see @imVkohli. This should work as a motivational tool for him to regain his form 👍👍 #ICCTestTeam pic.twitter.com/R1YvhuYaU6 — Syed Saba Karim (@SyedSabaKarim5) January 20, 2022

Rohit has witnessed an exponential rise in Test cricket over the past two years. Rohit scored a total of 906 runs in 11 Tests for India in 2021 and also finished as the country's highest run-scorer in the longest format. His runs in 2021 included two spectacular centuries against England. The 34-year old smashed 161 runs in Chennai in February before hitting 127 runs against the same opposition at the Oval. Rohit is now expected to succeed Kohli as India's next Test captain. Kohli announced his shocking decision to quit as Test captain last week. Rohit has already taken over India's white-ball captaincy from Kohli.

Image: BCCI