Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi has received his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Tripathi's selection in the Indian squad can be attributed to his performances in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). The 31-year-old finished as the second-highest run-scorer for SRH in IPL 2022, hitting 413 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 140.80.

Netizens on social media are celebrating Tripathi's maiden Team India call up. 'It's your time to SHINE," one individual wrote on Twitter. "Happy for Rahul Tripathi to get a Maiden call up in the Indian team," another user said.

It's your time to SHINE 🌟



Happy for Rahul Tripathi 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/J2broRRIQ6 — ,🏳️‍🌈 (@kurkureter) June 15, 2022

Happy for Rahul Tripathi to get a Maiden call up in the Indian team 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙕𝙔 𝘼𝘿𝙄𝙏𝙔𝘼 🏏😷🙏🏻 (@imAditya168_) June 15, 2022

Very happy for Rahul tripathi — Thala Sonu (@SiddiSai7) June 15, 2022

Tripathi the man ..wow ..good selection 🥰💕💕 — Varun Raj (@VarunRa78195768) June 15, 2022

It is right time for Sanju Samson & R.tripathi to prove his ability. — Raushan Kumar (@Raushan00034895) June 15, 2022

Rahul Tripathi had last year received praise from legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh during IPL 2021. Harbhajan named him as the most hardworking player after Virat Kohli.

"If there is someone who is the most hardworking player after Virat Kohli then it is Rahul Tripathi", said Harbhajan Singh during the post-match interaction while playing for KKR in IPL 2021.

Hardik Pandya has been named the captain for the two-match contest, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed the vice-captain. This is the first time Hardik will be leading Team India on the international stage. He is currently the vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The BCCI has already named former India cricketer VVS Laxman as the head coach for the series against Ireland.

Apart from Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh have also been added to the India team. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are some of the regulars who are part of the 17-member squad. The two matches are scheduled to be played on June 26 and June 28.

This is India’s second-string team as the first-choice side will travel to England to play a bilateral series from July. All of India’s key players, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami will be in England for the series.

India's squad for Ireland series

India's squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Image: IPL/BCCI

