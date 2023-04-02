Netizens Share Interesting Memories As Sachin Tendulkar Asks Them About 2011 World Cup Win

On April 2, 2011, the Indian cricket team made history by clinching their second ICC ODI World Cup victory, defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Led by MS Dhoni, the Indian side also achieved the distinction of becoming the first team to win the World Cup on their home ground, a feat that had never been accomplished before.

This triumph, which came 28 years after Kapil Dev and his team lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at Lord's in England, has been hailed as one of the Indian cricket team's greatest achievements. Gautam Gambhir's pivotal knock of 97 runs and MS Dhoni's unbeaten 91 helped India successfully chase down a daunting target of 275 runs, culminating in one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history when Dhoni hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to finish the game in style.

Sachin Tendulkar and others get nostalgic on the 12th anniversary of India's World Cup win

I skipped my school that day — Anubhav (@anubhaviiii) April 2, 2023

Celebratory ride on Mumbai streets and subsequent traffic jam at Juhu circle. I think the whole of Mumbai was going crazy on streets. — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) April 2, 2023

That was one of the greatest moment of joy. Dhoni's expressionless face staring at the ball going into oblivion, Yuvraj crying, Gambhir roaring, you screaming like a teen, Kohli picking you up on his shoulders, victory lap, India on streets. Everything still feels fresh. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 2, 2023

I was in punjab, watched final at my mama ju’s shop and we distributed around 150 kgs sweets (Ladoo) by stopping random traffic, buses,cars. it looked like a festival india winning WC. Thank you @sachin_rt and indian team for wining WC for us 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Pankaj Raja (@pankajraja15) April 2, 2023

I was in Hyderabad in my final year of bachelors watching the match along with 25 plus other students…we ran out onto the roads once we won the match and the amount of love and unity I saw that day among people was something else.. — Krishna 🚲 (@iIIusi0nistt) April 2, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar, who credits the 1983 World Cup win as a significant inspiration for his own cricketing journey, expressed his joy on Twitter, writing "12 years ago India 🇮🇳 lifted the World Cup...the greatest moment of my life! Where were you when this happened and how did you celebrate? ", Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag also took to their respective social media handles to post on the 12th anniversary of India's World Cup triumph. All of these players were integral part of the World Cup winning team.

