Netizens Share Interesting Memories As Sachin Tendulkar Asks Them About 2011 World Cup Win

Sachin Tendulkar, who credits the 1983 World Cup win as a significant inspiration for his own cricketing journey, expressed his joy on Twitter.

Vishal Tiwari
On April 2, 2011, the Indian cricket team made history by clinching their second ICC ODI World Cup victory, defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Led by MS Dhoni, the Indian side also achieved the distinction of becoming the first team to win the World Cup on their home ground, a feat that had never been accomplished before.

This triumph, which came 28 years after Kapil Dev and his team lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at Lord's in England, has been hailed as one of the Indian cricket team's greatest achievements. Gautam Gambhir's pivotal knock of 97 runs and MS Dhoni's unbeaten 91 helped India successfully chase down a daunting target of 275 runs, culminating in one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history when Dhoni hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to finish the game in style.

Sachin Tendulkar and others get nostalgic on the 12th anniversary of India's World Cup win

Sachin Tendulkar, who credits the 1983 World Cup win as a significant inspiration for his own cricketing journey, expressed his joy on Twitter, writing "12 years ago India 🇮🇳 lifted the World Cup...the greatest moment of my life! Where were you when this happened and how did you celebrate? ", Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag also took to their respective social media handles to post on the 12th anniversary of India's World Cup triumph. All of these players were integral part of the World Cup winning team. 

