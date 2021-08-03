Netizens Shocked & Thrilled After Bangladesh Defeat Australia For The First Time In T20Is

Bangladesh defeated Australia in the first of the five T20Is by 23 runs to register their first win over them. Nasum Ahmed was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding bowling of 4-19 in his four overs spell. Here are some of the social media reactions as the mighty Australians suffered an astonishing defeat.

Bangladesh vs Australia result

Australia suffered a shocking defeat against Bangladesh as they could not even chase down a meagre target of 132 runs in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh was the only player to score a respectable total in the side as he hit 45 runs off 45 deliveries. The next highest total from the team was scored by Mitchell Starc as he scored 14 runs off 14 deliveries.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's score of 131/7 in 20 overs was more of a team effort. Opener Mohammad Naim got his side to a good start as he scored 30 runs off 29 deliveries. His opening stance was followed by Shakib's 36 runs of 33 balls and Mahmudullah's 20 runs of 20 deliveries.

In his post-match interview, captain Mahmudallah explained how he led his side over the line after registering a total that was perhaps 10 runs short. He said, "We had a team talk during the halfway stage and said that we were 10 runs short, so we have to field well and put more effort. That’s what you need while defending low totals and have attacking mindset. They are a very good side and we need to tick the boxes we failed today in the coming games."

BAN defeats AUS: Netizens react

One fan posted a famous still from the movie Ghajini to show how Australia have forgotten how to play cricket. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan played the lead role in Ghajini, where his character suffered from short-term memory loss. This post is likely referring to Australia's downfall in cricket from the days when they were on top.

#BANvAUS Bangladesh vs Australia



Looks like Australia have forgotten How to Play Cricket pic.twitter.com/fEC0vQEdNX — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) August 3, 2021

Another fan mocked the 'mighty' Australian side as he said that they could not beat Bangladesh despite winning the World Cup five times.

What's gone wrong with @CricketAus!!!!!! The 5 times World Champions couldn’t able to chase 132!!!!!!!!

World's most fearless team of cricket history just surrendered at Mirpur! What a downgrade!!!!! #BanvsAus — S. M. NAHIDUZZAMAN (@RonNahid) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan posted a picture of a tiger chasing its prey to show that the Bangladeshi Tigers have arrived.

Bangladesh vs Australia second T20I match details

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Australia is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 4. The match will commence live at 5:30 PM IST, live from Dhaka's Mirpur Stadium. Mahmudallah will hope to help his side extend the lead in the series, while Matthew Wade will hope that Australia can level the five-match series.