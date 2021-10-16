Netizens Slam Cricket South Africa After They Omit Faf, Tahir In IPL Congratulatory Post

Faf du Plessis has been one of the best performers for the IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings. He was the second-highest scorer in this edition of the IPL and even scored 86 off 59 balls in the final itself as he was awarded the Player of the Match award for his sensational performance.

However, Faf has not been selected for the South African squad that will travel for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Let alone that, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) social media handles did not even congratulate the star opener for his win with CSK as they decided to completely omit him and Imran Tahir from their congratulatory message as it was only for Lungi Ngidi. The post was soon deleted by CSA but many screenshots of the incident were already floating around social media.

Netizens agree with Dale Steyn about Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir

Former South African pacer, Dale Steyn is absolutely furious with the way CSA has handled the situation and so are the fans. Steyn took to Twitter to express his disappointment with CSA saying that they need to 'do the right thing' by adding Tahir and du Plessis back to the squad. Almost all Indian, South African, and general cricket fans have agreed to him.

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here’s some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram.

Whoever’s running those accounts needs a talking too. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

Everyone has agreed with Steyn on his stance that Du Plessis should be selected by Cricket South Africa for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Terrible from Cricket South Africa - Imran Tahir and Faf Du Plessis are modern day greats for them and they have treated them so badly in last few years. pic.twitter.com/xHU0s343nr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2021

No doubt why ABD retired early. Better to retire rather than play under a shameless board — RandomUser20 (@KrishLalwani8) October 16, 2021

Absolutely shocking what’s going on with the @OfficialCSA media account at the moment. Surely @faf1307 and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!! — David Wiese (@David_Wiese) October 16, 2021

There is something seriously wrong in South Africa cricket board ...

ABD wudn't have retired so early.... — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 16, 2021

Is this how they treat a player who has served them all these years?

This is even more worse than not picking Faf in T20 WC squad 😑 pic.twitter.com/6I4PgZOagF — 🐐 (@FOREVER_VK_FAN) October 16, 2021

Cricket South Africa needs to be completely disbanded & a new body has to be formed in its place by the ICC. Terrible mismanagement of the sport in South Africa by CSA over the last decade punctuated by the repeated failure to set up a city based T20 League #FafDuPlessis #IPL https://t.co/KRuy3qujgY — Ash (@Tenash921) October 16, 2021

They really cut you off at the knees at CSA pic.twitter.com/wkXnXzp36L — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) October 16, 2021

Faf du Plessis' 2021 IPL

Faf du Plessis had a sensational IPL season, as he played 16 matches, scored 633 runs at a strike rate of 138.20. He averaged 45.21 throughout the season and helped CSK finish the season with the IPL trophy in hand. He has only a few runs short of the Orange Cap but his 86 run knock is exactly what CSK needed to win the trophy by defeating KKR. So after such a dominant display, it is truly a head-scratching moment to wonder why CSA chose to leave the star opener out of their squad travelling for the T20 Worl Cup to the UAE, where he just performed so well.

