Netizens Slam Cricket South Africa After They Omit Faf, Tahir In IPL Congratulatory Post

The Cricket South Africa social media handles decided to completely omit Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir from their congratulatory message for winning the IPL.

Prithvi Virmani
Faf du Plessis has been one of the best performers for the IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings. He was the second-highest scorer in this edition of the IPL and even scored 86 off 59 balls in the final itself as he was awarded the Player of the Match award for his sensational performance.

However, Faf has not been selected for the South African squad that will travel for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Let alone that, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) social media handles did not even congratulate the star opener for his win with CSK as they decided to completely omit him and Imran Tahir from their congratulatory message as it was only for Lungi Ngidi. The post was soon deleted by CSA but many screenshots of the incident were already floating around social media.

Netizens agree with Dale Steyn about Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir

Former South African pacer, Dale Steyn is absolutely furious with the way CSA has handled the situation and so are the fans. Steyn took to Twitter to express his disappointment with CSA saying that they need to 'do the right thing' by adding Tahir and du Plessis back to the squad. Almost all Indian, South African, and general cricket fans have agreed to him.

Everyone has agreed with Steyn on his stance that Du Plessis should be selected by Cricket South Africa for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Faf du Plessis' 2021 IPL

Faf du Plessis had a sensational IPL season, as he played 16 matches, scored 633 runs at a strike rate of 138.20. He averaged 45.21 throughout the season and helped CSK finish the season with the IPL trophy in hand. He has only a few runs short of the Orange Cap but his 86 run knock is exactly what CSK needed to win the trophy by defeating KKR. So after such a dominant display, it is truly a head-scratching moment to wonder why CSA chose to leave the star opener out of their squad travelling for the T20 Worl Cup to the UAE, where he just performed so well.

