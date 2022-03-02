The Gujarat Titans team led by Hardik Pandya will be making its debut in IPL 2022, however, ahead of the start of the season, the team lost overseas player Jason Roy, who decided to skip the tournament due to bio bubble fatigue, with the team now in need of a replacement.

The cricketer later posted message stating "With everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it’s added up and taken its toll on me. I feel it’s only right I spent some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year."

Fans took to social media to suggest one player who the team can sign in Jason Roy's place.

IPL 2022: Fans ask Gujarat Titans to sign Suresh Raina

Roy had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad last season and played a few decent knocks. On the other hand, veteran player Suresh Raina was a part of the CSK team that won the IPL 2021. The left-hander went unsold during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Suresh Raina had a base price of INR 2 crore but did not find any bidders.

While Gujarat Titans are in need of an opener to replace Jason Roy, fans have suggested Suresh Raina be brought back for IPL 2022. Incidentally, both Jason Roy and Suresh Raina have a history with Gujarat as both the players were a part of Gujarat Lions which was a part of IPL in 2016 and 2017 when CSK and Rajasthan Royals were banned.

For Gujarat Lions, Roy played just three games, averaging under 30 with a thrilling strike rate of 147.50. On the other hand, Suresh Raina, who captained Gujarat Lions, had an impressive outing with the bat. The left-hander scored 800 runs for Gujarat Lions in the two seasons, which also included three fifties at an impressive average of 40.18.

Excellent choice.. Electric Raina can fire the Titan ship ..All the best... — Leo Christopher (@Leomdu) March 2, 2022

Please take raina — Rdx Bipin Roy (@rdx_bipin) March 2, 2022

Dear @gujarat_titans, if you pick Suresh Raina as a replacement of Roy, you are not just picking Raina for the team also you would getting almost 10M+ followers for your team who would promote your matches and support. This is important for your brand value. #SureshRaina𓃵 #IPL — CriiicWorld (@Criiicworld) March 2, 2022

Suresh Raina is best replacement for roy — Saicharan Yadav143 (@Saichar44279716) March 2, 2022



Jason Roy's IPL career

Gujarat Titans would have been the fourth franchise for Jason Roy, with him earlier playing for Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Daredevils (2018) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021). He went unsold at the 2021 auction but was drafted in as a replacement for Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Overall, Roy has scored 329 runs in 13 IPL matches at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 129.01, including two half-centuries, which came in his respective debut for the Daredevils and the Sunrisers.