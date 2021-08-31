Netizens Troll Shahid Afridi Over Open Support For Taliban, Call Him 'Next PM Of Pakistan'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's support for the Taliban amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan did not go down well with a section of netizens. The ex-all rounder stating that the Taliban was bringing matters to positivity in the neighbouring country, giving opportunities to women and liking cricket, sparked some strong reactions, Right from calling it his 'radicalisation' to using terms like 'Taliban Premier League', netizens expressed their views on the comment.

One netizen called Shahid a 'Taliban lover' for openly supporting the outfit. Hitting out at Taliban for being completely against humanity and freedom of women, the netizen stated Afridi's statement proved the 'reflection of radicalisation level & affinity towards terrorism in Pakistani society!'

A dreaded terror org which is completely against humanity & freedom of women.He is no less than a radicalised Jihadi !



It’s a reflection of radicalisation level & affinity towards terrorism in Pakistani society ! pic.twitter.com/W3dfyW1wiy — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 31, 2021

Some of the netizens quipped over Afridi's statement that there would be a 'Taliban cricket team' and a 'Taliban Premier League'. They shared how such matches could see glimpses of arms and ammunition.

So we will have Taliban cricket team soon ! Shahid Afridi says Taliban have come with very positive mind .. they will allow women to work and join politics and they like cricket too pic.twitter.com/Rt492aIML9 — exsecular (@ExSecular) August 30, 2021

I hope he's aware bout d fact dat guns and ammunitions are strictly prohibited to be carried during a cricket match !

Imagining the conditions of d officials during TPL !#TalibanPremiereLeague — Sourav Jain (@Anti_Terroris) August 31, 2021

Some wrote that Pakistan was not any better than the Taliban in terms of terror or treatment of women.

Chor chor mausere bhai..this phrase suits perfectly to #Taliban Nd pak.both countries dont consider women as a human forget abt d future they dont hv a present there. Pak Is a modern form of taliban.both think Nd act same but pak don’t hv d courage to accept itself as terrorist — Deepika (@Deepika93852551) August 31, 2021

One made a meme out of his statement about the Taliban promoting cricket and supporting women.

The statement from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party spokesperson that the Taliban was operating from Pakistan had been a sensational revelation. One netizen trolled Afridi and called him the 'next PM of Pakistan'.

Former Pakistan captain #ShahidAfridi has said the Taliban militant group came with a "very positive mind". "Taliban is allowing ladies to work. And I believe the group likes cricket a lot," Afridi said.



Next PM of Pakistan 😂🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/I5i82CDj2X — Tushar Kant Naik 🇮🇳ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) August 31, 2021

A Twitter user asked if Afridi had spoken to Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan before making such a statement.

One disagreed with Afridi's statement about the Taliban's treatment of women and highlighted that they had to go through various restrictions. A netizen joked that if the Taliban was indeed so good, they should hand over the Pakistan government to the Taliban.

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान क्रिकेटर #ShahidAfridi हुए Taliban के दीवाने कहा- पॉजिटिव माइंडसेट से लौटे हैं #Talibani तालिबान महिलाओं की इज्जत करते हैं। यह सब के सब खूंखार है शाहिद अफरीदी कुछ भी बोलने से पहले जरा अफगानी क्रिकेटर राशीद खान से तो एक बार समाचार ले लेते ?? — Alok kumar Chaubey (@the_alok_voice) August 31, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 jab pakistan mein ghus k tumko bhgayega naa tab pata chalega kitna positive hoke aaya hai Taliban...aur aurto ki ijjat karta haiii...tabi itni pabandiya laga di lagta hai...😡 — Awakening soul 🇮🇳 (@Vallari73985133) August 31, 2021

In an interaction with journalists, Shahid had said, "They have come with a very positive frame of mind, which we have not seen before. We can see things moving towards positivity. Women are being allowed to work and being permitted for politics and other jobs,"

The 44-year-old also spoke about the Afghanistan-Pakistan series not proceeding due to the tense situation, but added that 'Taliban liked cricket a lot.'

