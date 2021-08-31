Last Updated:

Netizens Troll Shahid Afridi Over Open Support For Taliban, Call Him 'Next PM Of Pakistan'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's support for the Taliban amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan did not go down well with a section of netizens.

Shahid Afridi, taliban

Image: AP


Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's support for the Taliban amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan did not go down well with a section of netizens. The ex-all rounder stating that the Taliban was bringing matters to positivity in the neighbouring country, giving opportunities to women and liking cricket, sparked some strong reactions, Right from calling it his 'radicalisation' to using terms like 'Taliban Premier League', netizens expressed their views on the comment.

Netizens react to Shahid Afridi's support for the Taliban

One netizen called Shahid a 'Taliban lover' for openly supporting the outfit. Hitting out at Taliban for being completely against humanity and freedom of women, the netizen stated Afridi's statement proved the 'reflection of radicalisation level & affinity towards terrorism in Pakistani society!' 

Some of the netizens quipped over Afridi's statement that there would be a 'Taliban cricket team' and a 'Taliban Premier League'. They shared how such matches could see glimpses of arms and ammunition.

Some wrote that Pakistan was not any better than the Taliban in terms of terror or treatment of women.

One made a meme out of his statement about the Taliban promoting cricket and supporting women.

The statement from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party spokesperson that the Taliban was operating from Pakistan had been a sensational revelation. One netizen trolled Afridi and called him the 'next PM of Pakistan'. 

A Twitter user asked if  Afridi had spoken to Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan before making such a statement. 
One disagreed with Afridi's statement about the Taliban's treatment of women and highlighted that they had to go through various restrictions. A netizen joked that if the Taliban was indeed so good, they should hand over the Pakistan government to the Taliban.

In an interaction with journalists, Shahid had said, "They have come with a very positive frame of mind, which we have not seen before. We can see things moving towards positivity. Women are being allowed to work and being permitted for politics and other jobs,"

The 44-year-old also spoke about the Afghanistan-Pakistan series not proceeding due to the tense situation, but added that 'Taliban liked cricket a lot.'

