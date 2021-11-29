Netizens Unhappy With Rahane For Bringing In Ishant Ahead Of Ashwin, Axar With New Ball

India need to get nine wickets on the final day of the first Test match against New Zealand to win the match after things looked to be on track when Ravichandran Ashwin got the wicket of Will Young in the third over. However, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to let Ishant Sharma start the bowling with the new ball as opposed to Ashwin or Axar Patel who have been excellent with the new ball.

The decision by skipper Rahane to leave out Ashwin and Axar from opening the bowling with the new ball drew a lot of criticism from the fans. Most of them just could not understand why Axar was not given more chances with the new ball after he took five wickets in the first innings. Ashwin was also in form as he took three wickets so the decision to let Ishant Sharma bowl the new bowl understandably baffled many fans.

Hard to understand why Axar didn't get the ball in the first hour. The hard new ball was the best chance to get wkts here and the best bowlers (spinners) should have operated unchanged at least in the first hour. With ball going soft, difficult to prize out wkts if NZ dead bat. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) November 29, 2021

Keeping ishant who is not even threatening and replacing ashwin who bowled well. Pathetic captaincy so far. Rahane lvdkbl. — Vignesh (@VigneshM_15) November 29, 2021

Captaincy in this test has been farcical from Rahane. I have been a big advocate of Rahane throughout his career, but fair to say i have lost patience for him now. I can understand his contributions for the team, but now there needs to be some changes — skidmark (@FrAnkenstien978) November 29, 2021

Yeah only 2 overs in first 21 overs.. Specially after he was the one who done well with 2nd new ball in 1st innings — Jophin J (@j_jophin) November 29, 2021

Nope, we instead thought giving Ishant/Umesh an hour to bowl while giving 4 rpo was better. Just brainless from captain — Remember the name (@AngryYoungMan24) November 29, 2021

India vs New Zealand Test Recap

In the very first innings, India started well as Shubman Gill posted a half-century, scoring 52 off 93 balls followed by a sensational knock from Shreyas Iyer who scored a century and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century. Iyer scored a brilliant 105 off 171 balls and Jadeja managed 50 off 112 as India ended the first innings with 345. When New Zealand came out to bat their openers had a wonderful partnership scoring 150 in total before Will Young departed for 89 in 214 balls. They lost skipper Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham in the next few overs as they were bowled out for 296 as Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets and Axar Patel took five.

India came out to bat again and after a faltering start, Iyer was again on hand to help the team out as he managed to score 65 runs off 125 balls and then Wriddhiman Saha further extended India's lead by scoring 61* off 126 balls before Ajinkya Rahane declared their innings with a 288 runs lead. India did well when they got rid of Will Young for only two runs but it took a while before they could get the next which was Will Sommerville for 36 in 110 balls. The Black Caps are currently 107 for two in 49 overs.

Image: AP/PTI/@BCCI/Twitter