Netizens Upset As SRH Axe David Warner From Captaincy, Predict Australian's Next IPL Team

SunRisers Hyderabad announced on Saturday that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would take over the captaincy from David Warner ahead of the clash vs RR

David Warner

Amidst the slump in SunRisers Hyderabad's form this season, the franchise announced on Saturday that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would take over the captaincy from David Warner ahead of the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The change in leadership comes at a time when the SunRisers have been reeling at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table and expect to change their fortunes with the tournament entering its business half. However, fans and netizens have been majorly upset by the sacking of David Warner. 

Warner, who led the SunRisers Hyderabad to its maiden IPL title in 2016, has himself been out of form this season. In the ongoing season, Warner has scored 193 runs off the six games that he has played at a strike rate of 110.28. While the franchise has not revealed the reason behind the axing, it can be attributed to Warner's poor form and the franchise losing 5 games off the six played so far. 

Upset by the franchise's decision, netizens have stormed social media slamming the team management. Several users have also predicted that the Australian opener might switch his IPL team next season. Here's how netizens have reacted: 

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," Hyderabad said in a press release on Saturday. SunRisers have also informed that the team management would be changing their overseas combination for Sunday's match against Rajasthan Royals. 

Williamson had led SRH to IPL 2018 final

In the IPL 2021 so far, Kane Williamson had to miss the initial few games of the season due to an injury. However, his inclusion into the playing XI, provided the team with a much-needed impetus in cases where David Warner and Jonny Bairstow failed to get going. In the three games that he has played till now, Williamson has scored 108 runs with the highest score of 66* and has a strike rate of 134.81. 

Turning the clock back in time to 2018, when Williamson led the SnuRisers for an entire season, the Kiwi had scored 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44. He also ended the campaign as the highest run-scorer of the season as he led the Orange Army to the IPL 2018 final. Williamson, however, failed to defeat Chennai Super Kings in the final as Shane Watson led CSK to their third title of the IPL. 

