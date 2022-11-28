Netizens Warn Ben Stokes What Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Ministers May Do To His Donation

England captain Ben Stokes on Monday announced that he would donate his match fees from the upcoming Test series to Pakistan Floods Appeal.

The England Cricket Team is currently in Pakistan for a Test series for the first time in 17 years. Ahead of the first Test match, Stokes took to his official Twitter handle to announce that he has pledged to donate his entire match fees for the series to Pakistan Floods Appeal, an initiative started by the UK-based Disasters Emergency Committee.

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

After Stokes made the announcement, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to heap praise on the England Test captain. Sharif appreciated the kind gesture shown by Stokes, who has decided to donate his match fees for the entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan. Sharif stated that Stokes' gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy.

"We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan. Empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues. His gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy," Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote in his tweet.

We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan. Empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues. His gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy. 🇵🇰 🇬🇧 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 28, 2022

Pakistan users warn Stokes of Sharif's ministers

Meanwhile, Pakistan netizens, who seem to be upset with the current dispensation in the country, took to the comment section to warn Stokes of what Sharif's ministers may do with his donation. One user went as far as to ask Stokes to take his donation back and send goods and medicines instead. Another individual, who appears to be a supporter of Imran Khan, asked Stokes to donate the money to Pakistan's former prime minister, claiming that the current government has already displaced billions of flood relief money.

"Thank you. Please Don't. They buy cars from it. Case against our PM in UK court. Instead you can send the goods and medicines needed thru friends working in the area you want to help. Very thoughtful of you. But PM’s flood appeal no good.," the user wrote. "Don't donate as it won't reach to the needy ones," another individual commented.

Thanks, Ben. Donate it to Imran Khan or Al-Khidmat foundation. Govt is full of thieves. They have already misplaced billions of flood relief money by saying their accounts were hacked. — Salman. △ ⑃ ∞ (@SalmanNaseer) November 28, 2022

Don't donate 🙏 as it won't reach to the needy ones. — 🇵🇰 Aish🇵🇰 (@Aish48799517) November 28, 2022

Thank you. Please Dont. They buy cars from it. Case against our PM in UK court. Instead you can send the goods and medicines needed thru friends working in the area you want to help. Very thoughtful of you. But PM’s flood appeal no good. — Sonya Battla (@SonyaBattla2) November 28, 2022

Let's hope that the UK will monitor aid distribution, unlike last time when you looted and money laundered the granted aid. #انٹرنیشل_چور_چیری_بلاسم https://t.co/osLZx7Z85z — Javed Iqbal (@javiqbal09) November 28, 2022

Massive swaths of land have been swamped by devastating floods in Pakistan, leaving 6 million people in need of immediate assistance. People have been left homeless and exposed to external elements in several places from Balochistan to Sindh. Waterborne illnesses are highly likely, and poor sanitation makes matters worse for people living in the affected areas.

Image: AP