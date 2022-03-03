Team India's newly inducted skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to debut captaining the national squad in the Test format during the first test match against Sri Lanka at Mohali. Notably, the match will also be former skipper Virat Kohli’s 100th Test outing. India is slated to face the Lankans in a two-match Test series, commencing with the first Test at Mohali, starting March 4. Meanwhile, a day prior to the Mohali Test, skipper Rohit spoke to the media and shed his thoughts on the Indian squad for the forthcoming series. In the meantime, Rohit also shed views on the exclusion of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from the squad, following their poor run of form in the past few series.

On being asked about his feelings on the team lineup during the virtual press conference on Thursday, Rohit stated, “Yeah look, whenever there are changes in the squad, it's always a fresh start for the guys who are coming in and it’s never easy. But you know, those guys who are going to replace these two guys, Pujara and Rahane, I mean you know those guys have done exceedingly well.”

The skipper further added that the newcomers have done well whenever they have gotten the opportunity in first-class cricket back home, or during India A tours as well as in the limited opportunity they have got playing Test cricket. Rohit concluded his response by noting that the team needs to look forward at times and he isn’t just hoping for one or two games, but wants them to play a number of years for India. Alongside Pujara and Rahane, India will also miss the services of KL Rahul in the upcoming Test series, as Rahul is out owing to an injury.

Potential replacements Cheteshwar Pujara & Ajinkya Rahane likely to be in playing XI

Pujara and Rahane have failed to contribute with big runs for India for quite a time now and went back to play domestic cricket in order to find their rhythm back. Rahane scored a century in the first match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022, however, found himself on the sidelines alongside Pujara as the Test squad against Sri Lanka was announced. Shreyas Iyer and Shubhman Gill are likely to get a chance to play for India in the first Test as the replacement for the veteran duo. At the same time, Priyank Panchal and KS Bharat are the other newcomers in the India squad.

India's squad for the Sri Lanka Test series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

(Image: bcci.tv/AP)